IOWA CITY — Mitch Bowman opened the dual with an upset victory and the third-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team went on to a 26-9 win over No. 14 Purdue Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The unranked Bowman gave up 13 pounds against 11th-ranked Christian Brunner at 197 pounds, but scored a pair of first-period takedowns and a second-period reversal on the way to a 7-5 decision.

The Hawkeyes (4-0, 1-0) wrestled without five projected starters, but still won seven of the 10 matches with a pin and two major decisions.

Purdue (2-1, 0-1) followed Bowman’s win with a pair of decisions to take a 6-3 lead, but Iowa reeled off five straight wins to put the dual away.

Austin DeSanto, Max Murin and Carter Happel won decisions before Kaleb Young posted a second-period pin at 157 and Alex Marinelli a 14-3 major decision at 165 pounds.

Cash Wilcke capped the dual with another major decision for Iowa at 184 pounds.

Iowa 26, Purdue 9

197 — Mitch Bowman (Iowa) dec. Christian Brunner, 7-5, 285 — Jacob Aven (Pur) dec. Aaron Costello, 3-1 SV1, 125 — Devin Schroder (Pur) dec. Perez Perez, 4-2, 133 — Austin Desanto (Iowa) dec. Ben Thornton, 5-2, 141 — Max Murin (Iowa) dec. Nate Limex, 5-0, 149 — Carter Happel (Iowa) dec. Parker Filius, 2-0, 157 — Kaleb Young (Iowa) pinned Griffin Parriott, 3:37, 165 — Alex Marinelli (Iowa) maj. dec. Cole Wysocki, 14-3, 174 — Dylan Lydy (Ppr) dec. Myles Wilson, 7-3, 184 — Cash Wilcke (Iowa) maj. dec. Max Lyon, 12-4. Att. — 8,122.

