{{featured_button_text}}

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team crowned five champions and ran away with the team title at the Midlands Championships Monday.

The Hawkeyes finished with a Midlands record 196.5 points for a decisive margin of victory over runner-up Northern Iowa (101 points), whose second-place finish matched its best ever.

Iowa got titles from seventh-ranked Max Murin at 141 pounds, third-ranked Pat Lugo at 149, eighth-ranked Kaleb Young at 157, second-ranked Alex Marinelli at 165 and fourth-ranked Tony Cassioppi at 285.

Lugo took down No. 1-ranked Austin O’Connor of North Carolina by an 8-4 margin, Murin topped No. 10 Josh Heil of Campbell 5-3, Young defeated unranked Markus Hartman of Army 5-3 in sudden victory, Marinelli topped sixth-ranked David McFadden of Virginia Tech 5-3 for his third Midlands championship, and Cassioppi defeated No. 8 Matt Stencel of Central Michigan 5-1.

Two other Hawkeyes reached the finals, but settled for second. No. 1 Austin DeSanto was edged by No. 2 Seth Gross of Wisconsin, 6-5, and Abe Assad, wrestling unattached, fell to UNI’s fourth-ranked Taylor Lujan 4-0 in the 184-pound finals.

Bryce Steiert, UNI’s fifth-ranked 174-pounder, also made the title match but was edged by No. 4 Dylan Lydy of Purdue, 3-2.

The Panthers got a third-place finish from Max Thomsen at 149 pounds via a medical forfeit over Iowa’s Vince Turk, and 285-pounder Carter Isley added a fifth-place finish when his opponent, Josh Hokit of Fresno State, was unable to wrestle.

Thomsen fell to Lugo in the semifinals by a 3-2 margin, while Isley was defeated by Cassioppi, 11-5.

Other top finishers for the Hawkeyes included Cash Wilcke at 184 pounds where he defeated Zachary Braunagel of Illinois for third, 5-3. Jacob Warner was fourth at 197 and defending national champion Spencer Lee was fifth at 125 after forfeiting in the semifinals.

Midlands Championships

Team leaders — 1. Iowa 196.5, 2. Northern Iowa 101, 3. Wisconsin 83, 4. Illinois 91.5, 5. Princeton 84.5, 6. Central Michigan 80, 7. Army 78.5, 8. Purdue 75, 9. Northwestern 73.5, 10. North Carolina 65, 11. Virginia 59, 12. Penn 47, 13. Northern Illinois 44, 14. Campbell 41.5, 15. (tie) American, Harvard 38.

Championship matches

125 pounds — No. 3 Pat Glory (Princeton) dec. No. 11 Michael DeAugustino (Northwestern), 4-0.

133 pounds — No. 2 Seth Gross (Wisconsin) dec. No. 1 Austin DeSanto (Iowa), 6-5.

141 pounds — No. 7 Max Murin (Iowa) dec. No. 10 Josh Heil (Campbell), 5-3.

149 pounds — No. 3 Pat Lugo (Iowa) dec. No. 1 Austin O’Connor (North Carolina), 8-4.

157 pounds — No. 8 Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Markus Hartman (Army), 5-3, SV1.

165 pounds — No. 2 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) dec. No. 6 David McFadden (Virginia Tech), 5-3.

174 pounds — No. 4 Dylan Lydy (Purdue) dec. No. 5 Bryce Steiert (Northern Iowa), 3-2.

184 pounds — No. 4 Taylor Lujan (Northern Iowa) dec. Abe Assad (Iowa-unattached), 4-0.

197 pounds — No. 8 Christian Brunner (Purdue) dec. No. 14 Jay Aiello (Virginia), 7-3.

285 pounds — No. 4 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) dec. No. 8 Matt Stencel (Cent. Michigan), 5-1.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments