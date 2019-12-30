HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team crowned five champions and ran away with the team title at the Midlands Championships Monday.
The Hawkeyes finished with a Midlands record 196.5 points for a decisive margin of victory over runner-up Northern Iowa (101 points), whose second-place finish matched its best ever.
Iowa got titles from seventh-ranked Max Murin at 141 pounds, third-ranked Pat Lugo at 149, eighth-ranked Kaleb Young at 157, second-ranked Alex Marinelli at 165 and fourth-ranked Tony Cassioppi at 285.
Lugo took down No. 1-ranked Austin O’Connor of North Carolina by an 8-4 margin, Murin topped No. 10 Josh Heil of Campbell 5-3, Young defeated unranked Markus Hartman of Army 5-3 in sudden victory, Marinelli topped sixth-ranked David McFadden of Virginia Tech 5-3 for his third Midlands championship, and Cassioppi defeated No. 8 Matt Stencel of Central Michigan 5-1.
Two other Hawkeyes reached the finals, but settled for second. No. 1 Austin DeSanto was edged by No. 2 Seth Gross of Wisconsin, 6-5, and Abe Assad, wrestling unattached, fell to UNI’s fourth-ranked Taylor Lujan 4-0 in the 184-pound finals.
Bryce Steiert, UNI’s fifth-ranked 174-pounder, also made the title match but was edged by No. 4 Dylan Lydy of Purdue, 3-2.
The Panthers got a third-place finish from Max Thomsen at 149 pounds via a medical forfeit over Iowa’s Vince Turk, and 285-pounder Carter Isley added a fifth-place finish when his opponent, Josh Hokit of Fresno State, was unable to wrestle.
Thomsen fell to Lugo in the semifinals by a 3-2 margin, while Isley was defeated by Cassioppi, 11-5.
Other top finishers for the Hawkeyes included Cash Wilcke at 184 pounds where he defeated Zachary Braunagel of Illinois for third, 5-3. Jacob Warner was fourth at 197 and defending national champion Spencer Lee was fifth at 125 after forfeiting in the semifinals.
032619kw-drew-foster-02
SHARING A LAUGH WITH THE CHAMP
032319ho-foster-wins
032319ho-foster-celebrates
032319ho-ncaa-schwab-cheers
032319ho-ncaa-foster-finals
032319ho-ncaa-foster-wins
032319ho-ncaa-lee
032219-ncaa-foster-schwab
032219ho-ncaa-foster-ness
032219ho-ncaa-foster-wins
032219ho-ncaa-foster
032219ho-ncaa-foster-2
032219ho-ncaa-lee
032219ho-ncaa-young
032119ho-ncaa-foster
032119ho-ncaa-steiert
032119ho-ncaa-degen
032119ho-voting-clipart
032119ho-ncaa-thomsen
032119ho-ncaa-steiert-2
032119ho-ncaa-DeSanto
032119ho-ncaa-young
Midlands Championships
Team leaders — 1. Iowa 196.5, 2. Northern Iowa 101, 3. Wisconsin 83, 4. Illinois 91.5, 5. Princeton 84.5, 6. Central Michigan 80, 7. Army 78.5, 8. Purdue 75, 9. Northwestern 73.5, 10. North Carolina 65, 11. Virginia 59, 12. Penn 47, 13. Northern Illinois 44, 14. Campbell 41.5, 15. (tie) American, Harvard 38.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.