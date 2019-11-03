FAYETTE — Wrestling rooms are like saunas.
It would be nearly impossible for a visitor poking his or her head into the room to not break a sweat.
Heath Grimm’s Upper Iowa wrestling team has been feeling the heat, too, as the Division II Peacocks began the long grind leading to the NCAA Championships in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Upper Iowa is not just feeling the heat of the room, the Peacocks are experiencing blistering pressure from back-to-back solid recruiting classes.
Upper Iowa returns three NCAA qualifiers, including returning All-Americans Nick Baumler (third at 197) and Justin Folley (seventh at 133). However, Grimm said no position is safe.
“We are excited about who we’ve got back, excited about a group of guys who didn’t get what they wanted last year and then ... the two recruiting classes we’ve had the last two years, groups that are pushing those guys,” Grimm said. “Nobody is comfortable in our room.
“The future is bright, and obviously we are going to do some big things now, but this youth movement is definitely pushing everyone else.”
Upper Iowa enters the 2019-20 season picked to finish second in the Northern Sun Conference behind St. Cloud State.
Baumler was voted by NSIC coaches as the preseason wrestler of the year as the senior returns after back-to-back All-America seasons. The West Union native owns a career mark of 82-33 and is a two-time NWCA Scholar All-American.
“Hungry, hungry like Justin is to become a national champion,” Grimm said of Baumler. “We’ve got a lot of guys who can’t rest on their laurels.”
The Peacocks also return NCAA qualifier Brock Benitz at 165 and all-NSIC Dalton Hahn at 184 and Triston Westerlund at heavyweight.
Among the incoming freshmen or wrestlers who redshirted last season who could make the lineup are Northeast Iowans Kaden Anderlik of Cresco, Donny Schmit of Wapsie Valley, Jordan Baumler of West Union, Bodie Garnier of Sumner-Fredericksburg, Chance Throndson of Riceville, Dalton Nelson of North Butler, AJ Maloy of Charles City and Ryan Roth of Cedar Falls.
Grimm is also high on Connor Manderfeld of Arlington, Texas, who was a four-time Texas state medal winner and a Fargo All-American.
“We have a bunch of guys who we anticipate redshirting, but that is not the mindset you need to have,” Grimm said. “Your mindset is be ready to go, because we have five opens we are competing in and those opens are really going to dictate what we do after Christmas.”
