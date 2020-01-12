College wrestling: Hawkeyes flatten Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- It was deja vu Sunday for the top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team.

Two days after pinning a 41-0 defeat on Indiana, the Hawkeyes did the same to 18th-ranked Purdue to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten meets.

Alex Marinelli and Tony Cassioppi pinned their opponents, defending national champion Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto won technical falls and top-ranked Pat Lugo added a major decision.

Third-ranked Michael Kemerer, in his second match after returning from injury, won a key match at 174 pounds where he decisioned fourth-ranked Dylan Lydy, 8-4. Iowa also got big wins from sixth-ranked Kaleb Young, who defeated eighth-ranked Kendall Coleman 4-3, and from No. 5 Jacob Warner, who defeated No. 2 Christian Brunner 8-2 at 197 pounds.

