College wrestling: Hawkeyes flatten Purdue
COLLEGE WRESTLING

College wrestling: Hawkeyes flatten Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- It was deja vu Sunday for the top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team.

Two days after pinning a 41-0 defeat on Indiana, the Hawkeyes did the same to 18th-ranked Purdue to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten meets.

Alex Marinelli and Tony Cassioppi pinned their opponents, defending national champion Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto won technical falls and top-ranked Pat Lugo added a major decision.

Third-ranked Michael Kemerer, in his second match after returning from injury, won a key match at 174 pounds where he decisioned fourth-ranked Dylan Lydy, 8-4. Iowa also got big wins from sixth-ranked Kaleb Young, who defeated eighth-ranked Kendall Coleman 4-3, and from No. 5 Jacob Warner, who defeated No. 2 Christian Brunner 8-2 at 197 pounds.

college logo - iowa.jpg

Iowa 41, Purdue 0

125 -- Spencer Lee (Iowa) tech. fall over Devin Schroeder, 17-0, 133 -- Austin DeSanto (Iowa) tech. fall over Travis Ford-Melton, 17-1, 141 -- Max Murin (Iowa) dec. Parker Filius, 6-1, 149 -- Pat Lugo (Iowa) maj. dec. Nate Limmex, 8-0, 157 -- Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Kendall Coleman, 4-3, 165 -- Alex Marinelli (Iowa) pinned Tanner Webster, 1:51, 174 -- Michael Kemerer (Iowa) dec. Dylan Lydy, 8-4, 184 -- Abe Assad (Iowa) dec. Max Lyon, 5-2, 197 -- Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. Christian Brunner, 8-2, 285 -- Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) pinned Thomas Penola, 2:00.

Local, Iowa sports briefs
Local, Iowa sports briefs

The University of Iowa wrestling program announced Wednesday that it will distribute #SorensenStrong headbands to the first 3,000 fans through the doors of Carver-Hawkeye Arena when the top-ranked Hawkeyes host second-ranked Nebraska on Jan. 18.

