CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Upper Iowa junior Nick Baumler battled his way to a third-place finish and his second straight All-America performance Saturday at the NCAA Division II wrestling championships.
Baumler, a native of West Union and a two-time runner-up at the Iowa state high school tournament, stormed back to win four straight consolation matches after suffering a late pin in Friday's quarterfinals.
Saturday, Baumler won 7-6 and 3-2 decisions to earn a spot in the third-place match where he defeated Clayton Wahlstrom of Augustana, 5-2. Baumler wrapped up his season with a 26-8 record and improved on his seventh-place finish from a year ago.
Upper Iowa 133-pounder Justin Folley also had a chance to finish as high as third, but he dropped a 9-4 decision in the consolation third round Saturday. That knocked Folley into the seventh-place bout where he topped Alexis Soriano of Mercyhurst, 8-3.
St. Cloud State edged Wheeling Jesuit for its second straight team championship and fourth in the past five years.
Upper Iowa finished 15th with 22 1/2 points.
