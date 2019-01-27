SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- A major decision at 149 pounds proved to be the difference Sunday as Augustana edged Upper Iowa 16-15 in a Northern Sun Conference wrestling dual.
Upper Iowa (6-5, 3-2) got decisions from Maleek Williams, Wilson Metelius, eighth-ranked Brock Benitz, Jamie Gehling and Triston Westerlund. Augustana (4-1, 3-1) won a key match at 133 where Brayden Curry upended No. 7 Justin Folley, 10-8.
