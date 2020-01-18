College wrestling: Assad delivers in Iowa victory

IOWA CITY – Freshman Abe Assad beat an all-American in his Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut as the top-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes rolled Nebraska, 26-6, in front of 12,883 in a Big Ten Conference dual.

Assad, who had his redshirt pulled last week in wins over Indiana and Purdue, beat fifth-ranked Taylor Venz, 6-4, at 184 pounds as Iowa (7-0 overall, 4-0 Big Ten) won eight of 10 bouts.

Two-time national champion Spencer Lee opened the meet with an 18-0 first-period technical fall over Alex Thomsen.

The Hawkeyes also narrow wins from Austin DeSanto at 133, Pat Lugo at 149, Kaleb Young at 157, Alex Marinelli at 165 and Michael Kemerer at 175.

Third-ranked Tony Cassioppi closed out the meet with a 6-1 win over Christian Lance.

Nebraska (5-2, 0-2) got its two wins at 141 from Chad Red and 197 by Eric Schultz.

Iowa hosts Ohio State next Friday at 8 p.m. in its next match.

Iowa 26, Nebraska 6

125 – Spencer Lee (Iowa) technical fall over Alex Thomsen, 18-0, 2:58, 133 – Austin DeSanto (Iowa) dec. Ridge Lovett, 7-4. 141 – Chad Red (Neb) dec. Max Murin, 6-2, 149 – Pat Lugo (Iowa) dec. Collin Purinton, 4-1. 157 – Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Peyton Robb, 6-4. 165- Alex Marinelli (Iowa) dec. Isaiah White, 4-3. 174 – Michael Kemerer (Iowa) dec. Mikey Libriola, 3-1, 184 – Abe Assad (Iowa) dec. Taylor Venz, 6-4, 197 – Eric Schultz (Neb) dec. Jacob Warner, 3-1. Hwt. – Tony Cassioppi dec. Christian Lance 6-1

