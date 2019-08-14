AMES -- Redshirt freshman wrestler David Carr made Iowa State history on Wednesday by becoming the Cyclones’ first-ever Junior World Champion.
Carr, the son of Iowa State wrestling legend Nate Carr Sr., beat Japan’s Jintaro Motoyama 5-4 in the finals at 74 kilograms in Tallinn, Estonia, to capture his gold medal.
Carr used a pair of takedowns – one in each period – to defeat the U23 World Bronze medalist.
The only other Iowa State Junior World medalist was Zach Thompson, who won a silver medal in 1998.
Winning a world championship is never easy, but Carr had a particularly difficult path. In the first round he defeated 2018 Junior World bronze medalist Devid Betanov of Russia, 4-0, on a pair of takedowns.
In the second round, Carr outscored Mohammad Nokhodilarimi of Iran, who was the 2019 Asian Senior bronze medalist, 14-7.
Carr’s toughest opponent, on paper, was the one he dispatched the quickest. In the semifinals, Carr faced Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev of Azerbaijan, who was the 70 kilogram Junior World Champion in 2018.
Carr beat Gadzhiyev 10-0 in 43 seconds thanks to a low single-leg shot that he turned into an ankle lace.
