WATERLOO — Dozens of professional wrestling superstars and dignitaries and a pair of mixed martial arts stars will visit the metro area this weekend for National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum’s annual celebration of the sport.
It’s Hall of Fame weekend with activities beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday night when Dan Severn and the late Owen Hart will be inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.
In addition, Booker T will receive the Lou Thesz Award, Bruiser Brody will be presented the Frank Gotch Award, Ben Askren will get the George Tragos Award and Koji Miyamoto will receive the Jim Melby Award.
The weekend kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday with a social at the Gable Museum for Hall of Fame inductees and All-Access pass holders.
Friday includes activities at the Gable Museum early in the day, pro wrestling evaluation with Gerry Brisco and JJ Dillon at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center and the first round of the eight-person Hall of Fame Classic tournament at 1 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, the Impact Pro Wrestling show takes place at the convention center along with the finals from the Hall of Fame Classic. WWE stars Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson will be on hand for the IPW show, which features nearly 30 of the sport’s legends.
Saturday’s schedule includes a tribute to Owen Hart with several Hart family members, autograph signing with wrestling legends at 2 p.m. and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 7 p.m. at the convention center with Adam Pearce serving as master of ceremonies.
Dozens of other activities will also take place, including a digital scavenger hunt, a WWE 2K17 video game tournament and a Royal Rumble pinball competition.
All-Access passes are $130 while all-access/hotel packages are also available. Admission for individual events can also be purchased through the Dan Gable Museum.
For more information, call (319) 233-0745 or go online at www.dgmstaff@nwhof.org.
