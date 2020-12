Area prep wrestling summaries

113 – Dawson Schmit (WV) pinned Ava Mehlert, 2:17, 120 – Caleb Olson (Union) pinned Cole Snyder, :37, 126 – Gavin Leistikow (WV) pinned Dillon Sparks, :34, 132 – Kolten Crawford (Union) pinned Austin Hesse, :39, 138 – Brady Hilmer (Union) pinned Brady Benning, 5:51, 145 – Lincoln Mehlert (Union) dec. Tylen Hirsch, 17-4, 152 – Brock Ruzicka (Union) pinned Cannon Joerger, 1:27, 160 – Stone Schmitz (Union) pinned Sam Banger, 1:45, 170 – Hunter Worthen (Union) pinned Tucker Ladeburg, 2:46, 182 – Derek Hilsenbeck (WV) won by forfeit, 195 – Keegon Brown (WV) won by forfeit, 220 – no match, 285 – Gabe Hanson (Union) won by forfeit, 106 – Easton Krall (WV) won by forfeit.