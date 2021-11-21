12 Panther wrestlers place at Daktonics Open

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Twelve UNI wrestlers placed at South Dakota State's Daktronics Open.

It was the first competition for the majority of the UNI wrestling team. Returning all-American Parker Keckeisen (184 pounds) was UNI's lone champion. He beat three-time NCAA qualifier Marcus Coleman of Iowa State in an 8-4 decision for the title.

Austin Yant took second at 165 pounds. Five Panthers took home bronze: Brody Teske (125 pounds); Kyle Biscoglia (133 pounds); Cael Happel (141 pounds); Cayd Lara (157 pounds); Tyrell Gordon (heavyweight).

At 157 pounds, Derek Holschlag took fourth. A trio of Panthers took fifth with Gable Fox at 141 pounds, Pat Schoenfelder at 174 pounds and Adam Ahrendsen at 197 pounds.

Rounding out the podium spots was Ethan Basile with a sixth-place finish at 141 pounds.

UNI proved to have depth at 141 pounds, with three place winners in Happel, Fox and Basile. It was also a battle of Panthers at 157 pounds with both Cayd Lara and Holschlag earning podium spots.

UNI tallied 16 bonus point wins, with Biscoglia and Fox leading the way with two falls each. Teske ended the day with a fall and tech fall.

UP NEXT

The Panthers have another open tournament before starting dual competition. UNI will head to Ames, Iowa, for the Cyclone Open Nov. 28.

COMPLETE RESULTS

125 | Brody Teske – 3-1 | 3rd

• W – Jeremiah Reno (Nebraska) 15-0 TF

• L – Corey Cabanban (Iowa State) 4-3

• W – Jager Eisch (Minnesota) 14-8

• W – Tanner Jordan (South Dakota State) 2:20 F

133 | Kyle Biscoglia – 4-1 | 3rd

• W – Jordan Kelber (Nebraska) 4:47 F

• W – Caleb Gross (South Dakota State) 4-1

• L – Vance Vombar (Minnesota) 7-5

• W – Dominick Serrano (Nebraska) 6:52 F

• W – Ramazan Attasauov (Iowa State) NC

133 | Julian Farber * - 2-2 | DNP

• W – Trayton Anderson (South Dakota State) 13-8

• W – Alex Thomsen (Nebraska) 7-3

• L – Vance Vombar (Minnesota) 11-7

• L – Jack Wagner (UNI) 5-3

133 | Jack Wagner – 2-2 | DNP

• L – Dominick Serrano (Nebraska) 4-3

• W – Sam Hrabovsky (Iowa State) 17-5 MD

• W – Julian Farber (UNI) 5-3

• L – Ramazan Attasauov (Iowa State) 6:58 F

141 | Cael Happel * - 3-1 | 3rd

• W – Tucker Sjomeling (Nebraska) 16-13

• L – Marcos Polanco (Minnesota) 6-2

• W – Gable Fox (UNI) 4-1

• W – Gabriel Schumm (North Dakota State) 9-2

141 | Gable Fox – 3-2 | 5th

• L – Gabriel Schumm (North Dakota State) 4:40 F

• W – Aaron Nagao (Minnesota) 0:49 F

• W – Connor Thorpe (UNI) 5-2

• L – Cael Happel (UNI) 4-1

• W – Ethan Basile (UNI) 0:47 F

141 | Ethan Basile – 2-3 | 6th

• W – Ryan Watts (North Dakota State) 15-6 MD

• W – Blake Cushing (Nebraska) 5-4

• L – Zach Redding (Iowa State) 11-4

• L – Gabriel Schumm (North Dakota State) 4:10 F

• L – Gable Fox (UNI) 0:47 F

141 | Connor Thorpe * - 1-2 | DNP

• L – Tucker Sjomeling (Nebraska) 9-4

• W – Blake Cushing (Nebraska) 5-4

• L – Gable Fox (UNI) 5-2

141 | Garrett Moll – 0-2 | DNP

• L – Aaron Nagao (Minnesota) 7-0

• L – Gabriel Schumm (North Dakota State) 1:34 F

149 | Triston Lara – 3-2 | DNP

• W – Andrew Flora (Iowa State) 11-3

• W – Sebas Swiggum (Minnesota) 13-6

• L – Alek Martin (South Dakota State) 7-5

• W – Clay Radenz (North Dakota State) 15-13

• L – Paniro Johnson (unattached) MFF

149 | Adam Allard * - 0-2 | DNP

• L – Drew Roberts (Minnesota) 11-4

• L – Paniro Johnson (unattached) 7-2

157 | Cayd Lara – 3-1 | 3rd

• W – Jack Thomsen (South Dakota State) 9-4

• L – David Carr (Iowa State) 17-2 TF

• W – Cael Swensen (South Dakota State) 3:09 F

• W – Derek Holschlag (UNI) 4-2

157 | Derek Holschlag – 3-2 | 4th

• W - Andrew Huddleston (Iowa State) 11-3

• W – Cael Swensen (South Dakota State) 6-1

• L – Peyton Robb (Nebraska) 10-3

• W – Kenny O'Neil (South Dakota State) 10-0 MD

• L – Cayd Lara (UNI) 4-2

157 | Kaleb Olejniczak – 2-2 | DNP

• L – David Carr (Iowa State) 17-2 TF

• W – Dalton Lakmann (South Dakota State) 14-3 MD

• W – Michael Weber (North Dakota State) 3-1

• L – Cael Swensen (South Dakota State) 3-1

157 | RJ Weston * - 0-2 | DNP

• L – Peyton Robb (Nebraska) 9-1 MD

• L – Kenny O'Neil (South Dakota State) 6:59 F

165 | Austin Yant – 3-1 | 2nd

• W – Nathan Fuller (Minnesota) 7-2

• W – Carter Schmidt (Iowa State) 6:38 F

• W – Cael Carlson (Minnesota) 12-1 MD

• L – Michael Caliendo (North Dakota State) 5-2

174 | Pat Schoenfelder – 3-2 | 5th

• L – Bailee O'reilly (unattached) 10-3

• W – Elise Brown Ton (Nebraska) 8-2

• W – Dajun Johnson (UNI) 5-2

• L – Bailee O'Reilly (unattached) 10-7

• W – Austin Brenner (North Dakota State) MFF

174 | Jared Simma * - 0-2 | DNP

• L – Austin Brenner (North Dakota State) 8-0 MD

• L – Riley Habisch (North Dakota State) 11-8

174 | Dajun Johnson – DNP

• W – Mannix Morgan (North Dakota State) 14-5 MD

• L – Joel Shapiro (Iowa State) 6-2

• W – Marshall Hauck (South Dakota State) FOR

• L – Pat Schoenfelder (UNI) 5-2

184 | Parker Keckeisen – 3-0 | 1st

• W – Cody Fisher (Iowa State) 17-2 TF

• W – DJ Parker (North Dakota State) 11-2

• W – Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) 8-4

197 | Noah Glaser – 0-2 | DNP

• L – Nick Casperson (South Dakota State) 12-7

• L – Spencer Mooberry (North Dakota State) 0:48 F

197 | Adam Ahrendsen * - 2-2 | 5th

• W – Spencer Mooberry (North Dakota State) 5-4

• L – Silas Allred (Nebraska) 19-4 TF

• W – Cody Donnelly (South Dakota State) 5:30 F

• L – Bennett Tabor (Minnesota) 1:25 F

HWT | Tyrell Gordon – 3-1 | 3rd

• W – Bowen McConville (South Dakota State) 6-1

• L – Sam Schuyler (Iowa State) 9-3

• W – Keaton Kluever (Minnesota) 4-2

• W – Bowen McConnville (South Dakota State) 0:30 F

HWT | John McConkey – 0-2 | DNP

• L – Cole Gripka (North Dakota State) 6-2

• L – Keaton Kluever (Minnesota) 3-2

* competed unattached

