Weekend roundup: West edges Denver

Waterloo West closed out a tight victory on Friday against City High and did the same thing Saturday against Denver. A quarter by quarter score wasn't available, but Si'Marion Anderson (27 points) and Keishaun Pendleton (22 points) led the way for the Wahawks. Denver was led by Caylor Hoffer (20 points) and Mitchell DeVries (16 points).

Boys basketball

Denver 85 Columbus Catholic 57

Prior to the loss Saturday, the Cyclones took down the Sailors on Friday. Denver never trailed and had no trouble taking Columbus Catholic down. Hoffer (29 points) and DeVries (17 points) led the way for the Cyclones while Ben Trost (15 points) and Carter Gallagher (11 points) led the way for the Sailors.

Aplington-Parkersburg 86 Jesup 60

Down just 39-34 at halftime, the J-Hawks were outscored by 18 in the third and couldn't catch back up. Carson Lienau (16 points), Parker McHone (11 points) and Corbin Fuelling (11 points) led the way for Jesup.

Waverly-Shell Rock 64 Columbus Catholic 32

The Sailors are still seeking their first win of the season while the Go-Hawks went to 2-1. Gallagher led the way for Catholic (16 points) while WSR was led by Luis Portillo (18 points) and Keaton Farmer (12 points).

Rockford 66 Valley Lutheran 31

After trailing just 14-12 after one quarter of play, the Crusaders were outscored by 15 in the second quarter and couldn't catch up. Donovan Elmore (13 points) was the leader for Valley Lutheran.

Center Point-Urbana 41 Dike-New Hartford 37

The Wolverines were tied after one quarter at 8-8 and led by four at halftime, but a fourth quarter in which they were outscored by eight points saw them lose and fall to 1-4. Jacob Stockdale led the team with nine points.

Independence 63 Don Bosco 44

The Dons deserve credit for keeping pace with Independence in the second half as both teams scored 28 points each, but the first half did them in. Jack Purdy's 20 points led the Dons.

Girls basketball

Denver 63 Columbus Catholic 22

Denver went up big early and never looked back. Reese Johnson and Grace Hennessey each scored 14 points, Allison Bonnette added 12, and Sydney Eggena chipped in 11 for the Cyclones. Morgan Bradley's five points led the Sailors.

Aplington-Parkersburg 48 Jesup 37

After going up 27-22 at halftime, the J-Hawks were unable to sustain their lead and ultimately failed. No stats were reported.

Cedar Falls 50 Waterloo East 34

The Trojans kept it close after one quarter (down just 20-16), they couldn't keep up with the Tigers the rest of the game. Brooklyn Love (15 points, 11 rebounds) led East while Cedar Falls was led by Mya Crawford (14 points, 11 rebounds, 7 steals) and Grace Knutson (12 points).

Iowa City High 48 Waterloo West 46

After getting out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and holding a 12 point lead for most of the game, the Wahawks fell apart in the fourth quarter

Rockford 58 Valley Lutheran 28

No stats were available for this game.

Waverly-Shell Rock 63 Dubuque Hempstead 41

The Go-Hawks went up early and never looked back. Trinidee Moore scored 26 points and Katelyn Eggena put up 20.

East 56 Burlington 13

East never had any trouble in this one. Key'Lajaha Jefferson-Putman had 18 points while Brooklyn Love had a triple-double with 17 points, 11 blocks and 12 rebounds.

CPU 45 DNH 42

Being outscored 14-7 in the third resulted in the Wolverines suffering their first loss of the season. Payton Petersen had 19 points and 20 rebounds

Wrestling

West takes 5th at North Cedar Invite

The Wahawks sent 14 wrestlers to the invitational and nine of them ended up placing. Cooper Paxton was their top performer as he placed first in the 145 match.

Cedar Falls takes fourth at Colfax-Mingo

The Cedar Falls girls team took fourth place at the Colfax-Mingo girls wrestling tournament. Denver finished in ninth place as a team.

Waterloo East takes sixth at Oelwein Invite

William Clark (152), Cadin Hermann (160) and Demaris Henderson (182) all took home first place for the Trojans.

Waverly-Shell Rock boys win Baltzley Invite

The Cedar Falls boys finished eighth.

Denver takes ninth at South Winneshiek

Rhett Bonnette took home first place in the 113 competition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0