Bucks win seventh straight

Aaron Ujimori’s walk-off run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth helped the red-hot Waterloo Bucks to a 5-4 win over the Thunder Bay Border Cats Thursday at Riverfront Stadium.

Greg Nichols walked to open the inning and advanced to third on a Ben Wilmes sacrifice bunt. Ujimori then hit a 1-2 pitcher to center for the game winner.

The victory improved the Bucks to 23-21 overall, and 10-1 in the second half of the Great Plains East Division in the Northwoods League.

Ben Gallaher drove in two runs on a 2-for-3 night for Waterloo, while Cole Hill, Marcus Heusohn, Ujimori and Drew Donaldson all had two or more hits in the game.

Heuson was 3-for-5 with a triple and a RBI raising his season average to .298.

Luke Llewellyn pitched two innings of relief to earn the victory, striking out three.

JT Rock reclassifies, signs with ISU

Iowa State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Friday the signing of JT Rock. Originally a member of the 2024 recruiting class, Rock has reclassified and will join the Cyclones this fall as a member of the 2023 recruiting class.

“We are thrilled that JT decided to join our 2023 recruiting class,” Otzelberger said. “He’s a high character young man that prides himself on doing the right thing. The offensive skill set that he possesses is truly unique for someone north of 7-feet tall. He will be someone Cyclone fans love watching for years to come.”

Rock joins a 2023 recruiting class that was ranked No. 10 by Rivals and No. 11 by 247Sports and ESPN. In the 2024 recruiting rankings, Rock was ranked No. 68 by ESPN, No. 79 by Rivals and No. 99 by 247Sports. He was a four-star recruit by all three services.

At 7-foot-1, Rock will be the eighth seven-footer in Cyclone men’s basketball history.

This summer, Rock has participated in the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 camp and the Under Armour Future 60 camp. Rock was the South Dakota AA Player of the Year, averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4.5 blocked shots per game.

Wartburg’s Illg earns post-graduate award

Wartburg College softball player Sydney Illg Sydney Illg received an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship, the NCAA announced Thursday.

Illg is the 45th recipient from Wartburg and second from the softball program.

Wartburg’s career leader in runs scored, stolen bases, hit by pitch and assists, Illg is a three-time All-Conference selection, two-time All-Region honoree, four-time Academic All-Conference, three-time CoSIDA/CSC Academic All-District and a three-time NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete.

She plans to attend medical school at A.T. Still University Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The NCAA awards up to 126 postgraduate scholarships annually. The scholarships are awarded to student-athletes who excel academically and athletically. The one-time non-renewable scholarships of $10,000 are awarded three times a year corresponding to each sport season (fall, winter and spring).