Visacki fires 62 to lead pro division at Waterloo Open
WATERLOO – Michael Visacki is your first-round leader in the professional division at the Waterloo Open.

Visacki, from Sarasota, Fla., fired a 10-under-par round of 62 on Friday at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.

B.J. Doucett and Nathan Yankovich are just a shot behind after each carded a 63.

The second of three rounds will be held Saturday at Irv Warren.

Ethan Brue was among a group of seven golfers who opened with a 64. Brue finished third at the 2019 Waterloo Open.

The professionals are back playing in Waterloo this year after the 2020 pro event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

