Visacki earns dramatic Waterloo Open win

“I hit driver on almost every hole,” Hueber said. “I knew I needed to shoot a really low score. I was able to drive it well and make some putts. I knew I needed to make a lot of birdies and I was hoping to make a couple more, but it was still a lot of fun.”

Brady Calkins, from Chehalis, Washington, also jumped into contention after shooting a sparkling 29 on the back nine Sunday. He finished at 21-under after nearly rolling in a sweeping 25-foot birdie putt on 18. It finished just short of the hole.

Calkins shot a final-round 64. He pocketed $9,500 for his strong third-place finish.

“I had a good chance to get to 22-under,” Calkins said. “The only thing I didn’t want to do on that last putt was leave it short, but it did come up a little short. I got off to a slow start, but the balls started going in on the back nine. This was my first time here and it was a fun weekend.”

But this day, and weekend, belonged to Visacki as the professionals returned to the Waterloo Open this year after the 2020 pro event was canceled because of the COVID pandemic.