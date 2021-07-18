Visacki earns dramatic Waterloo Open win

WATERLOO – Michael Visacki’s lead was slipping away.
Ahead by two shots with two par-3 holes remaining, he bogeyed No. 17 and pulled his tee shot just to the left of the green on 18.
But Visacki maintained his razor-sharp focus.
His long chip from the fringe rolled six feet past the hole, but he drained a clutch putt coming back to earn a dramatic one-shot win Sunday at the 88th Waterloo Open.
He shot a final-round 67 to hold off hard-charging Justin Hueber to capture the championship and the $50,000 winner’s paycheck at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling to win this,” Visacki said. “This is one of my favorite events to play. I had finished fifth and sixth here in 2018 and 2019, so I had good memories of this golf course. And now I have another one.”
Visacki, from Sarasota, Florida, finished the tournament with an impressive 23-under-par total.
He led after the first and second rounds of the 54-hole event, but he had his struggles on the front nine Sunday after missing numerous fairways.
Visacki was able to scramble out of danger and managed to stay near the top of the leaderboard after shooting a 36 on the opening nine.
During a 20-minute delay where Visacki waited as pace of play slowed while golfers played the drivable par-4 10th, he was able to regroup.
He caught fire on the back nine, going eagle-birdie-eagle on holes 12 through 14. He nearly eagled 13.
That pivotal stretch vaulted Visacki to 24-under and into sole possession of first.
It was a lead he would not relinquish.
“I just had a different mental approach,” Visacki said. “I knew I had to fire at some flagsticks. I was able to chip in from behind the green on 12. That gave me the confidence to continue to play well. I almost had the eagle on 13, but the putt lipped out. I needed to get it going and luckily I was able to.”
Visacki gave a stroke back with the bogey on 17 before turning his attention to the final hole.
“I just had to put that bogey behind me and hit the center of the green on 18,” he said. “I pulled it a little bit, but I knew I could still get up-and-down and that’s exactly what I did.”
Hueber, from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, grabbed the lead for much of the round Sunday as he shot a blistering 10-under-par round of 62. He collected $12,500 for his runner-up finish.
Shortly after finishing his round, Hueber picked up his cell phone, checked the scores and saw that Visacki had regained the lead.
“I hit driver on almost every hole,” Hueber said. “I knew I needed to shoot a really low score. I was able to drive it well and make some putts. I knew I needed to make a lot of birdies and I was hoping to make a couple more, but it was still a lot of fun.”
Brady Calkins, from Chehalis, Washington, also jumped into contention after shooting a sparkling 29 on the back nine Sunday. He finished at 21-under after nearly rolling in a sweeping 25-foot birdie putt on 18. It finished just short of the hole.
Calkins shot a final-round 64. He pocketed $9,500 for his strong third-place finish.
“I had a good chance to get to 22-under,” Calkins said. “The only thing I didn’t want to do on that last putt was leave it short, but it did come up a little short. I got off to a slow start, but the balls started going in on the back nine. This was my first time here and it was a fun weekend.”
But this day, and weekend, belonged to Visacki as the professionals returned to the Waterloo Open this year after the 2020 pro event was canceled because of the COVID pandemic.
It has been a memorable year for Visacki, who gained nationwide attention after a video of him went viral and was shown on ESPN. In the video, he made an emotional call home to his family after he qualified for his first PGA Tour event.
On Sunday, he pumped his right fist in celebration as his winning putt disappeared into the cup.
He flashed a huge smile while signing his winning scorecard in the clubhouse after his breakthrough victory.
Visacki, 27, won’t have much time to celebrate. He’s off to play in another qualifying event on Monday.
“It’s been a pretty wild and crazy year, but it’s been so memorable and meaningful for me,” he said. “It’s so rewarding and gratifying to win a tournament like this. It’s been a whirlwind, but a lot of positive things have happened in my life. It’s a great feeling to pick up a win here.”
PROFESSIONAL DIVISION
TOP 25 FINISHERS
193 – Michael Visacki 62-64-67
194 – Justin Hueber 67-65-62
195 – Brady Calkins 66-65-64
196 – Thomas Walsh 64-68-64; Patrick Williams 65-64-67
197 – Joshua Gibson 64-68-65; Nathan Yankovich 63-65-69
198 – Nick Mason 69-65-64; Li Wang 68-66-64; Mark Anguiano 67-64-67; Carson Schaake 64-67-67
199 – Donnie Trosper 66-68-65; Seth Fair 66-67-66; Carter Page 67-66-66; Brad Adamonis 65-67-67; Jack Katarincic 65-67-67; Matt Hutchins 65-66-68