UNI, WSR alum named MVC women’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week

Northern Iowa sophomore forward Macy Smith earned Missouri Valley Conference women’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

The former Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawk dominated in the second week of the season as she transitions back to the attack after playing defense in her freshman season.

Smith scored two goals against Southern Utah to power the Panthers’ come-from-behind win, including the game-winning tally in the final minute of regulation. In UNI’s 0-0 draw with Western Illinois, Smith put two shots on net.

According to UNI head coach Bruce Erickson, Smith brings a valuable skillset to UNI’s attack.

“It was a position change for her to play in the back last year,” Erickson said. “She is back, playing up front where she is a little more comfortable. We can use her skillset a little bit better.”

The award is Smith’s first such honor since joining UNI in 2022.

UNI downs St. Ambrose, remains unbeaten

The Northern Iowa soccer team continued its unbeaten start with a 3-0 win over St. Ambrose on Tuesday.

The Panthers downed the Fighting Bees to improve to 4-0-1 on the season.

Despite only finding the back of the net three times, UNI set a new single-game program record with 40 shot attempts in the contest. Senior forward Lauren Heinsch also set a new career record for shot attempts with her 158th try, passing Shanon DeChant (2002-05),

Olivia Knoepfle scored the opening goal of the win in the fifth minute of action of an assist from Heinsch. Maddie Eastus pushed the UNI advantage to two with a goal in the 57th minute. Sophomore foward and reigning conference offensive player of the week Macy Smith scored her fourth goal of the season in the 78th minute.

UNI head coach Bruce Erickson said he was please to “have another opportunity to get better” following the win.

“[We] scored three nice goals and [I] liked how we moved the ball around, particularly in the second half,” Erickson said. “It was good to get some of our depth quality minutes. Kudos to St. Ambrose, they played hard and were disciplined and they made it difficult for us today.”

Black Hawks name new assistant coach

The Waterloo Black Hawks named C.J. Eick an assistant coach for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday.

Eick joins the Black Hawks after a professional playing career and one year of coaching at Trinity College, a Division III program in Hartford, Connecticut.

An Appleton, Wisconsin native, Eick spent eight seasons in the ECHL with the Utah Grizzlies, Kansas City Mavericks and Indy Fuel before moving into coaching.

With Trinity College, Eick helped the Bantams to a 16-8-1 record and a tie for first place in the New England Small College Athletics Conference (NESCAC). Trinity led the conference in goals per game (3.2) and goals allowed (1.4).

In a press release announcing the hire, Waterloo general manager said the Black Hawks are thrilled to add Eick.

“He fits our culture and is the type of person that we want as part of our organization,” Chyzyk said. “He has the ability to connect with young players at a high level, and the Black Hawks will benefit greatly from his skill set.”