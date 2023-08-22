UNI announces return of Main Street Madness

The University of Northern Iowa announced the return of Main Street Madness for the second year of the event on Monday.

The first-of-its-kind event featured members of the men's and women's basketball teams dueling it out in skills challenges in downtown Cedar Falls.

According to a press release from Northern Iowa, the event will once again be held at the River Place Plaza on September 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Traffic will be restrict on State Street near River Place Plaza during the event to allow fans to freely socialize and interact with Panthers men's and women's basketball players.

Main Street Madness will once again include a live DJ, giveaways and facepainting for kids. A special edition rally towel will also be available, while supplies last, for attendees.

UNI soccer secures second-largest win in program history

The Northern Iowa women's soccer team defeated the Viterbo V-Hawks 9-0 on Saturday.

The victory marked the second largest win in program history, coming one goal shy of the largest victory in program history--a 10-0 win over Viterbo in 2018.

Lauren Heinsch, 2022 leading scorer, scored twice in the contest to move into fourth in career goals.

Former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Macy Smith netter her first career goal in the 66th minute. Rielly Chesna also scored her first career goal on a shot which sailed 100 feet.

UNI's Voelker takes fifth at U20 World Championships

Wyatt Voelker, a redshirt freshman on the Panthers wrestling team, took fifth place at the United World Wrestling (UWW) U20 World Championships on Saturday.

Competing in Amman, Jordan, Voelker rounded out his Greco-Roman season with the strong finish representing the United States in the 87-kilogram bracket.

The Manchester, Iowa-product defeated Turkmenistan's Yhlas Abdurazakov 10-0 and India's Mohit Khokar 6-3 before falling in the quarterfinals to Abolfazl Choubani of Iran.

Voelker bounced back with a win over Ivaylo Ivanov of Bulgaria, 3-2, but fell to Armenia's Vigen Nazaryan to take fifth.

Voelker concluded his time on the Greco-Roman competition circuit this summer with a 13-2 record and winner of three titles.