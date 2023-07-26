UNI, IHSAA announce five-year extension

The University of Northern Iowa and the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) announced a five-year extension to keep the high school football playoffs in the UNI-Dome.

The high school football playoffs will remain in Cedar Falls through 2027.

According to a press release from Northern Iowa, an average of over 25,000 spectators between the semifinal and championship games across eight player and class 5A divisions.

IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating said the IHSAA and UNI were excited to continue the partnership which has contributed to the UNI-Dome’s estimated $17 million in annual economic impact.

“The IHSAA is excited to continue its partnership with the University of Northern Iowa to host our football semifinal and championship games at the UNI-Dome,” Keating said. “This agreement extension ensures that high school football players and teams can continue to pursue the “Road to the Dome’’ and fans may continue to enjoy attending those games out of the elements and in the comfort of the UNI-Dome.”

New assistant SID

Northern Iowa has announced the hiring of Joshua Dinkelman

as Assistant Athletic Communications Director.

Dinkelman, a Glenview, Illinois native and graduate of Concordia University Wisconsin, comes to UNI after serving as Concordia’s Assistant Director of Athletic Communications in Mequon, Wisconsin.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Josh to the UNI family and have him part of our athletic communications team,” said UNI Assistant Athletic Director for Communication Joel Wauters. “In his time at Concordia, he has displayed exemplary skill in telling the stories of his team’s student-athletes through various mediums, including social media and written works. Our team is eager to have a passionate and dedicated sports communication professional such as him join our ranks and represent the Panthers.”

At Concordia, Dinkelman helped manage media relations, publications and team statistics for the Falcons’ 33 NCAA Division III athletic teams, while also maintaining the official athletic department website. He also helped generate content for team social media accounts, oversaw home game live streaming and the production of the Falcon Focus, a weekly video series highlighting student-athlete stories and competition.

Three Black Hawks selected to represent USA

Waterloo affiliate players Eero Butella, Callum Hughes and J.J. Monteiro were selected to represent the United States U-18 Select Team at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Tournament.

The annual international tournament serves as one of the first competitions of the new season and offers NHL scouts a chance to see players eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Butella skated two games for Waterloo in 2022-23 and is expected to be a fulltime member of the team next season. Hughes and Monteiro, high school teammates at Mount St. Charles Academy, were selected by Waterloo in the 2022 USHL Phase I Draft.

The tournament runs from July 31 to August 5 in Czechia and Slovakia with teams representing Canada, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Czechia, Slovakia and the United States.