Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 33-7 season-opening victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday.
1. The good
Iowa's defensive front proved to be as good as advertised and the Hawkeyes' patchwork offensive line, filled with new faces and new roles beyond the starting tackle positions, grew as Saturday's game progressed.
The defense did what it is supposed to do, limiting the Huskies to 101 yards on the ground and an average of 2.8 yards per carry, a winning-football level of work against pretty much any opponent. Iowa's front four sacked NIU quarterback Marcus Childers four times and was responsible for four of the eight tackles for a loss recorded by the Hawkeyes.
On the flip side, Iowa's offensive line, with some help from tight ends and running backs designed to limit the impact of the Huskies' all-American end Sutton Smith, protected Nate Stanley and gave the offense a chance to work. Northern Illinois shared the national lead with 114 tackles for a loss last season, but the Hawkeye offensive front held its own. Stanley was sacked just once at the controls of an offense which collected 352 yards. Of those, 204 yards came in the final two quarters at Iowa pulled away from a 3-0 edge at intermission.
Iowa backs ran hard. Toren Young provided a needed boost of energy in the second half on his way to a career-high 84 yards. That was part of a collection of 209 rushing yards amassed by the Hawkeyes, a number Iowa topped just three times last season. Iowa averaged 4.4 yards per carry and did it against a Huskies defense built to stop the run. Northern Illinois limited foes to 120 rushing yards on average last season.
2. The more good than bad
There were a couple other things to like about the Hawkeyes' season-opening win.
Tight ends were on the receiving end of eight of the 13 passes completed by Iowa quarterbacks Nate Stanley and Peyton Mansell, including four by T.J. Hockenson for 64 yards. There were some hints throughout the game of how important players at the talent-rich position will be in the make-up of the Hawkeye offense this season.
On defense, linebackers Nick Niemann and Kristian Welch enjoyed an effective starting debut. Niemann totaled four tackles while Welch was Iowa's leader with 11 stops and forced a fumble. The day proved to be a good launching pad for those two first-time starters.
The day ended better than it started for punter Colten Rastetter, who through no fault of his own has his first attempt of the season blocked. The junior went on to average a career-best 53.8 yards on four attempts. His work included three of the four longest punts of Rastetter's career, including a 69-yard effort downed on the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter. Special teams coordinator LeVar Woods has been talking about Rastetter's growth. It showed Saturday.
3. The ugly
Beyond the blocked punt, there were ugly early-season moments Saturday.
It goes with the territory and the chances to learn from a win are about as good as it gets.
Coaches spent a lot of time talking this summer about the growth they had seen from Iowa receivers. That didn't translate to the game field in the opener. Early drops set a tone that indicates that the Hawkeye passing game still has room to grow. Ihmir Smith-Marsette finished with three catches and Max Cooper added one late in the fourth quarter. Beyond that, Iowa's other receivers are still reaching for their first reception of the season.
Starting middle linebacker Amani Jones endured a rough starting debut, replaced by Jack Hockaday after struggling against both the run and pass during the opening quarter. His inconsistency led to a quick hook at a position where Iowa has options. It will be interesting to see how that translates to this week's depth chart.
4. The milestone
Two visuals jumped out as Kirk Ferentz secured the 144th win over his Iowa career, passing his legendary predecessor Hayden Fry on the Hawkeyes' all-time wins list.
The respect that former players have for Ferentz was evident in the sheer numbers of Hawkeyes who made their way back to campus to be part of Saturday's game.
From players like Bob Sanders and Brad Banks who were difference makers early in his tenure as Ferentz and his staff built the program to Scott Chandler and Shonn Greene who added to his legacy in midst of his 20 seasons to Hawkeyes of a more recent vintage, Desmond King, Josh Jackson and James Daniels, Saturday's game turned into a Hawkeye homecoming.
Those players wanted to be at Kinnick and share in the celebration that they had a hand in creating. That speaks volumes about the experience they had during their seasons on Ferentz-coached team.
The other visual came from the emotion of the moment. Ferentz held up well during a news conference that followed, but was shedding tears as he hugged son Brian Ferentz, the Hawkeyes' offensive coordinator.
Ferentz downplayed talk of the significance of the milestone, preferring to keep the focus on his team, but in the raw moment, it mattered. It was obvious that it mattered a lot to a coach who has invested 29 years of his life in the Hawkeye program, 20 as its leader and nine as an assistant under Fry.
5. The hey, that's cool
Although it remains a work in progress, the new north end zone grandstand at Kinnick Stadium adds something to the gameday feel of the place where Iowa football has been played for the past 88 seasons.
When full -- as it will be for Saturday's 4 p.m. home game against Iowa State and two weeks later when the Big Ten season opens with Wisconsin -- the pitch of the three-tiered addition has a chance to make Kinnick even more of a challenge-filled environment for visiting teams than it already has been.
Wider concourses and wider aisles between seats are welcomed amenities for fans who will have to put up with the inconvenience of portable restrooms and portable concessions facilities this year as work continues on permanent fixtures that will be in place for the 2019 season.
