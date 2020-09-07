Williams comes from behind to advance to quarterfinals

In the earlier one, Williams’ legs were cramping by the end, and she blamed herself for that situation, memorably declaring: “I put myself in a bad situation. It’s like dating a guy that you know sucks.”

Williams was two points from the victory at 6-all in the second-set tiebreaker. That’s when everything got complicated.

She sent a backhand return long to give Sakkari her fifth set point, then pushed a forehand out.

With that, the set finally belong to Sakkari, who shook her right fist. She retained the momentum, nosing ahead in the third set by breaking in its opening game when Williams sailed a backhand long. Soon it was 2-0 for Sakkari.

But Williams is rarely one to go quietly, and she certainly did not go quietly Monday.

She smacked a cross-court forehand winner to get the break back as part of a three-game run, and soon enough Williams had taken six of the last seven games.

Williams, who turns 39 in less than three weeks, will face an unseeded opponent — either Alize Cornet or Tsvetana Pironkova — for a semifinal berth.