'Serena is Serena': Goose bumps, selfie, loss to Williams

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Used to be that players would dread the prospect of facing Serena Williams, especially at Wimbledon.
Nowadays, they seem to be eager to go up against her — not because they think they can beat Williams, mind you, but because, well, she’s Serena Williams, and what better way to create a memory for life than to share a court with one of the, if not THE, greatest in the history of tennis.
So that’s why Giulia Gatto-Monticone, a 31-year-old qualifier from Italy making her debut at the All England Club, was thrilled when the draw put her up against Williams in the first round Tuesday, and the schedule put them on Centre Court, to boot. So what if Gatto-Monticone fell behind 5-0 in 17 minutes and wound up losing 6-2, 7-5?
“Incredibly happy to play her,” Gatto-Monticone said afterward. “Serena is Serena.”
The whole day was, she said, “a dream come true,” filled with smiles and tears and goose bumps.
To the match itself, which was briefly even in the second set at 5-all, prompting an Italian reporter to ask whether Gatto-Monticone wondered whether maybe she had a chance: “No,” came the reply, “I never thought that.”
To the handshake after the highlight-worthy 12-stroke exchange that capped the result, including a trade of volleys with both women at the net: “She told me I’m an amazing player. I don’t know if she really thought so, but she was so nice. I told her she’s the queen of this tournament. I thanked her.”
Williams next plays 18-year-old Kaja Juvan of Slovenia, who was born a little more than a year after Williams won the 1999 U.S. Open.
Two former Wimbledon winners who have struggled this season, Maria Sharapova and Garbine Muguruza, both lost, as did a pair of major champions elsewhere, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Sam Stosur.
Defending champion Angelique Kerber, two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova and Ash Barty — playing her first match at No. 1 in the rankings — all won in straight sets.
The men’s bracket lost its third top-10 seed, though, when No. 5 Dominic Thiem, a two-time French Open runner-up, was eliminated by Sam Querrey of the United States.
