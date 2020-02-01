Kenin of US tops Muguruza at Australian Open for 1st major

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — This, essentially, was where Sofia Kenin was going to win or lose the Australian Open final: She was down love-40 while serving at 2-all in the third set against two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza.

Kenin sensed this was the moment that would matter. Up in the stands of Rod Laver Arena, so did her father, Alex, who's also her coach.

“I knew I had to take my chance,” Kenin said. “I had to be brave.”

Sure was. The 21-year-old American won the next five points, each with a winner -- one an ace, the others clean groundstrokes to cap exchanges of 11 shots or more — and was on her way to becoming a Grand Slam champion.

Demonstrative as can be -- whether spiking a ball, dropping her red-white-and-blue racket or slapping her thigh -- and at her best when necessary, the 14th-seeded Kenin won the first major final of her career Saturday by coming back to beat a fading Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at Melbourne Park.

“That's the game I feel, like, changed things. I had to play some (of my) best tennis. I did,” Kenin said. “After that, I was on fire. I was ready to take the beautiful trophy.”