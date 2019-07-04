WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rafael Nadal was up near the Centre Court net when Nick Kyrgios smacked a booming forehand directly at the guy’s midsection — right at him, on purpose — and earned a lengthy staredown in return.
Kyrgios didn’t apologize, at the time or at his news conference — for that or for berating the chair umpire or for spending time at a local pub the night before the match.
Rarely does Kyrgios offer regrets, for much of anything. Instead, he tends to double down. He is nothing if not fascinating. He is talented, too. And yet it was Nadal who emerged from all of the tumult Thursday at Wimbledon to beat Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) in a second-round match boasting plenty of dramatics, a dose of animosity and delightful play by both men.
“I’m always willing to go out there and try and put on a show,” said Kyrgios, a 24-year-old Australian who is ranked 43rd.
Defending champion Angelique Kerber was upset by Lauren Davis. Seven-time champion Serena Williams needed a comeback to win in three sets against an 18-year-old qualifier.
Andy Murray won his first-round match in men’s doubles as he returned to the tournament for the first time in two years following two hip operations. Marcos Baghdatis, the 2006 Australian Open runner-up and a fan favorite, played what he says will be the last match of his career. Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion and a 2017 Wimbledon finalist, lost, too.
Everything was rendered secondary to Nadal vs. Kyrgios.
Part of that is because a 19-year-old Kyrgios beat then-No. 1 Nadal at the All England Club in 2014.
“I know what I’m capable of,” he said. “Just depends. I’m a great tennis player, but I don’t do the other stuff. I’m not the most professional guy. I won’t train day in, day out. I won’t show up every day. So there’s a lot of things I need to improve on to get to that level that Rafa brings. ... But, no, at the moment I don’t think I can contend for a Grand Slam.”
As for that “dangerous” ball — Nadal’s word — in the third set, Kyrgios was asked why he didn’t apologize.
“I didn’t hit him. Hit his racket, no? Why would I apologize? I won the point. ... I mean, the dude has got how many Slams, how much money in the bank account? I think he can take a ball to the chest, bro.”
