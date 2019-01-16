Nishikori pushed to 5 by a vintage Karlovic in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Kei Nishikori could joke about it later, saying he faced more aces in one match from Ivo Karlovic than he himself would serve in a year.
Eighth-seeded Nishikori withstood 59 aces from Karlovic, and had to save three break points in a crucial 10th game of the fifth set, before beating the 39-year-old Croatian 6-3, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 5-7, 7-6 (7) to reach the third round of the Australian Open.
The 2014 U.S. Open finalist dropped to his hands and knees after the tiebreaker, relieved to secure his spot.
He hasn’t made it easy on himself at Melbourne Park, having to come back from 0-2 down to win his opening match in five sets. He won the first two against the 6-foot-11 Karlovic, but dropped the 11th games of the third and fourth sets and was taken again to a fifth.
“I was down love-40. He almost had it,” the 29-year-old Japanese player said. “One serve and it could have gone his way.”
Of course, he was asked about the aces — Karlovic had 59 aces and 98 unreturned serves; Nishikori had 9 aces.
“That’s almost my one-year aces,” Nishikori joked. “Never easy. Kind of frustrating if you can’t get the serve like three in a row.”
To force a fifth, Karlovic served six aces in a row.
Earlier, Karolina Pliskova extended her winning start to the season after a rain-interrupted 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 win over Madison Brengle.
She’ll next play No. 27 Camila Giorgi, who beat Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-0.
Madison Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open finalist, had a 6-3, 6-4 win over Anastasia Potapova to set up a third-round match against No. 12-seeded Elise Mertens, who beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-1, 7-5.
WTA Finals winner Elina Svitolina beat Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 6-1 in 67 minutes, No. 13 Anastasija Sevastova beat teenage Canadian qualifier Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 and No. 21 Wang Qiang Wang had a 6-2, 6-3 win over Aleksandra Krunic.
Hsieh Su-wei advanced 6-3, 6-4 over Laura Siegemund, who had beaten two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in the first round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.