NEW YORK (AP) — By no means was Serena Williams perfect at the start of her U.S. Open semifinal.
She faced three break points in the opening game and managed to pull it out. She trailed 40-love in the second, then came through again. Another trio of break points arrived later in that initial set. Once more, Williams was up to the task. Soon enough, she was on her way to yet another final at Flushing Meadows — and yet another shot at Grand Slam title No. 24.
Williams turned in an increasingly impressive performance for a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in their semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night.
"That's why she is who she is. You are playing in front of the best tennis player in the world," Svitolina said. "If you don't take it, she just grabs it. And there's no chance to take it back."
This will be Williams' fourth final in the seven major tournaments since she returned to the tour last season after more than a year away while having a baby. She was the runner-up at Wimbledon each of the past two years, losing to Angelique Kerber in 2018 and to Simona Halep in July. And she was also the runner-up, of course, a year ago at the U.S. Open, losing to Naomi Osaka.
So much of what Williams does nowadays must be seen through the prism of tennis history, and that is certainly the case in this instance. Her 101st career match win at Flushing Meadows tied Chris Evert's tournament record.
"It's just impressive, I guess," Williams said. "I don't think about it. I just come out here and do what I can."
By getting to the final, Williams set a mark for longest gap between first career Grand Slam title match and most recent such appearance: It's almost exactly 20 full years since she won the 1999 U.S. Open as a teenager.
Most importantly, if she can beat No. 13 Belinda Bencic or No. 15 Bianca Andreescu in Saturday's final, Williams will equal Margaret Court with 24 Grand Slam singles titles, more than anyone else in a sport that dates to the 1800s.
Court, though, won more than half of hers against amateur competition before professionals were allowed to play in majors starting in 1968.
This was Williams' 38th Grand Slam semifinal, just the second for the 24-year-old Svitolina.
"I don't think she played amazing today," Svitolina said, "but she played (at a) very high level at the beginning, where you had to make a difference.
"On the important moments, she steps up, always steps up," Svitolina said, "always brings her best game."
