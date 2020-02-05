Local, area sports briefs

Wrestling

University of Iowa senior wrestler Michael Kemerer has been named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week.

Kemerer beat then top-ranked Mark Hall of Penn State last Friday, 11-6, and followed up with a major decision over Layne Malczewski of Michigan State Sunday.

Kemerer’s win over Hall helped No. 1 Iowa beat Penn State, 19-17.

Tennis

Tara Sagers has been promoted to head coach for the Cedar Falls women’s tennis team following the resignation of Mike Knox.

“Coach Knox and coach Sagers worked extremely hard together to change our women’s tennis program around and guided them to our first state team placing in school history,” Tiger athletic director Troy Becker said.

Track and field

University of Northern Iowa track and field athletes Isaiah Trousil and Darius King swept Missouri Valley Conference Athletes of the Week honors from the conference.

Trousil finished second in the Black and Gold Premiere Meet in Iowa City in 21.35, his fastest indoor time and the fastest time posted in the MVC.