IOWA CITY – For the second time in three years, the Cedar Falls girls’ tennis team has had a doubles team win a state championship.

Saturday at the University of Iowa tennis courts, Maya Mallavarapu and Madison Sagers completed an impressive run through the 2A field.

The Tiger duo dropped just four games in three matches over two days to reach the 2A final where they topped Cedar Rapids Washington pair Katelynn Kock and Kathryn Zylstra 6-1, 7-6.

Two years ago, Mallavarapu teamed up with Kira Keeran to win the first title of any kind for the Tigers, and last year she finished third in the state singles competition.

In the semifinals Saturday, Mallavarapu and Sagers blanked Anna Current and Sescie Haan of Clinton, 6-0, 6-0.

On Friday, Mallavarapu and Sagers opened with a pair of impressive wins.

The duo downed Lily Dykstra and Kate Hinkhouse of Urbandale, 6-1, 6-3, in their opening match before taking down Hayden Evans and Aarya Joshi of Pleasant Valley, 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.