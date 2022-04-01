Columbus Catholic downs Grundy Center in season opening tennis match

WATERLOO – Through less-than-ideal weather conditions, Columbus Catholic opened the boys' tennis season eager to see how it stacked up.

The Class 1A 10th-ranked Sailors gave first-year Coach Nick Petaros a lot of reasons to be pleased.

"What I liked about today is the way they competed," Petaros said after Columbus defeated Grundy Center, 8-1, in the season-opener for both schools Friday at Byrnes Park Tennis Center. "This was the first time this year that we had a chance to get out there. We went with the set format, which can be tough in these conditions and to get through a three-hour meet and still be sharp says a lot about them."

With afternoon temperatures in the high 40s and dropping as the sun set, Columbus tried to make quick work of a game Grundy Center bunch, but the Spartans made things interesting at the top of the singles lineup.

At No. 1, Grundy Center sophomore Tanner Laube downed Columbus senior Ben Trost, 6-4, 6-1. Columbus sophomore Pat Underwood, competing at No. 2 singles, was pushed to a 6-6 score in each set against Grundy Center senior Bryce Greiner, but prevailed in both tiebreakers, 7-2 and 7-5.

"It was the first match of the year," Underwood said. "I think we all came here with some good attitudes and we really wanted to win."

Columbus seniors Jack Nolting (No. 3) and Gavin Gallagher (No. 6) each posted convincing 6-0, 6-0 singles' victories, while seniors Ben Hau (No. 4) – who possesses a skillset that Petaros envisions at No. 1 – and Blake Etringer (No. 5) surrendered just three combined points in their singles' wins.

"I just kept hitting it back, trying to hit some good shots," Nolting said. "He just wasn't able to return them."

With Underwood and Nolting as the only returners from last season's varsity lineup, Friday marked the first varsity singles' wins for Etringer, Gallagher and Hau.

"We have a lot of depth," Petaros said. "I think we could have put anyone in those three through six positions today and they would have had success."

Columbus swept all three doubles' matches. Nolting and Gallagher surrendered just one point in their win, while Hau and Etringer posted a 6-2, 6-0 score against Grundy Center's Trent Greiner and Julian Lamp.

At No. 1 doubles, Underwood helped Trost gain a small measure of revenge against Laube when the Columbus duo closed the meet with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph.

"I think Trost and I are a good pair," Underwood said. "We are both pretty athletic. Both play at the net well and both play pretty well together."

Both teams visit Waverly-Shell Rock next on the schedule. Grundy Center will face the Go-Hawks on Monday, while Columbus does the same on Tuesday.

"That will be a good test," Petaros said. "I think they have 20 kids out (for tennis) this year. So they are good."

AT BYRNES PARK TENNIS CENTER

Class 1A No. 10 Waterloo Columbus 8, Grundy Center 1

Singles – Tanner Laube (GC) def. Ben Trost (WC), 6-4, 6-1; Patrick Linderwood (WC) def. Bryce Greiner (GC), 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-5); Jack Nolting (WC) def. Julian Lamp (GC), 6-0, 6-0; Ben Hau (WC) def. Trent Greiner (GC), 6-2, 6-0; Blake Etringer (WC) def. Elias Cakerice (GC), 6-0, 6-1; Gavin Gallagher (WC) def. Gable Eekhoff (GC), 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles – Trost/Underwood (WC) def. Laube/Cakerice (GC), 6-2, 6-1; Nolting/Gallagher (WC) def. Eekhoff/B. Greiner (GC), 6-0, 6-1; Hau/Etringer (WC) def. T. Greiner/Lamp, 6-2, 6-0.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0