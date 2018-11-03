Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Northern Iowa won eight more events Saturday to complete a winning weekend at the South Dakota quadrangular women’s swimming and diving competition.

Crystal Florman won the 50 freestyle (24.00) and 100 freestyle (51.92), Katie Taylor added victories in the 200 freestyle (1:53.42) and 200 backstroke (2:01.55), Kylie Engstrom touched first in the mile (17:57.26) and 500 freestyle (5:15.78), Moriah Ross took the 200 breaststroke (2:19.81) and the Panthers’ 200 medley relay of Rinaldi, Ross, Lauren Havertape and Florman won in 1:47.75.

UNI, which won nine events Friday, defeated South Dakota 122-121, St. Cloud State 156-87 and South Dakota State 178-63.

