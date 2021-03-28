 Skip to main content
Sweet 16 recap: No. 11 UCLA upsets Alabama in OT to reach Elite Eight, plus more NCAA coverage
Sweet 16 recap: No. 11 UCLA upsets Alabama in OT to reach Elite Eight, plus more NCAA coverage

  Updated
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. remembers the moment Mick Cronin introduced himself at UCLA, the new coach promising to restore the shine to the storied program by instilling a mental and physical toughness the team had never experienced.

It came in handy Sunday night.

After watching second-seeded Alabama's Alex Reese take advantage of the Bruins' soft defense to drain a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and force overtime, Jaquez and the rest of his boys in blue were completely nonplussed by the moment.

Instead, they scored the first five points of the extra session, then cruised from there to an 88-78 victory that gave the No. 11 seed Bruins their first trip to the Elite Eight since 2008 — and Cronin the first of his 18-year coaching career.

Complete roundup of Sunday's Sweet 16 action:

MEN

WOMEN

***

THE BRACKETS

Men

Download PDF NCAA Men's Bracket 3/28 early

Women

Download PDF NCAA Women's Bracket 3/28

***

MONDAY LOOKAHEAD

All times Eastern

Men

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 12 Oregon State, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Arkansas, 9:57 p.m. (CBS)

Women

No. 1 UConn vs No. 2 Baylor, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 4 Indiana, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

***

PHOTOS OF THE DAY

The top pics from Sunday's Sweet 16 action:

