Straight from the Hart: Where I've been

You may have noticed my name a little less last week. More likely, you just kept on living your life and didn't pay attention, but it's also possible you noticed and did a little dance in celebration that my name was missing for the bylines.

Maybe some of you sang the Reel Big Fish song, "Where Have You Been?" At the very least, you may have sung "Where Did You Go?" by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones. Well I'm here to sing Matchbox 20 back to you because I was "Unwell."

The reality, Straight from the Hart, is this: I felt awful on Monday. I felt awful on Tuesday too and I still got Cedar Valley Stars done for y'all. I improved as the week went on, made it back to work Saturday and here I am again. Though I'm sure many of you were hoping I had quit or been fired or something, I can assure you, I was just recovering from illness.

So I took the time to get better. I spent two days watching a Korean zombie show that I basically live narrated to my friend Max back home in New Orleans. I watched Aziz Ansari's new standup special (highly recommend it) and started playing Mass Effect again (also highly recommend that). Pippin (that's the cat) kept me company as I remained glued to the couch for essentially the entire weekend. As miserably sick as I was, it went about as well as it could.

But now I'm back. There's too much to do and I can't let my colleague Don Promnitz have all the fun. So I'm back and I hope that's alright with you. It's a pleasure to be back-OH! I also watched "The Legend of Vox Machina" on Amazon and would HIGHLY recommend that. Sorry, had to plug one more.

Anyway, this week's biggest events will be wrestling related. Regionals are this weekend with the bulk of the Cedar Valley teams heading to Denver High School to compete and I'll be there too. We're getting closer to State Championship Wrestling and that's a reason to be excited.

Well that's it for now. Thanks for letting me talk to you Straight from the Hart. I'll talk to you next week when I've watched the next three episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina (seriously, it's SO good).

