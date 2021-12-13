Straight from the Hart: Undercover Sting

I told this story back in Alaska, but it applies this week as well so don’t stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

When I was little kid, there was a Saturday morning show called “Goosebumps” based on the R.L. Stein books of the same name. In one such episode, a young man who tells a lot of lies finds himself stuck in a world in which every lie he tells actually comes true. One of the lies he tells is that he’s earned the ire of WCW superstar Sting and the world famous wrestler is out for revenge.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with WCW, Sting has been widely referred to as “the greatest wrestler in WCW history.” Donning black and white face paint that would have WCW novices confuse him with a member of the band KISS, Sting was one of the most popular wrestling icons of the 90’s. Known for his screeching war cry and signature “Stinger Slash” move that he unwittingly unleashed upon all of those foolish enough to challenge him, Steve “Sting” Borden is up there with Hulk Hogan, Rick Flair, The Rock, and John Cena for most famous wrestlers of all-time.

Anyway, Sting appears as himself in the episode and supposedly beats the kid up off-screen. This is how I came to be aware of him and for a time, this was the only Sting I knew of.

Fast forward sometime later. I’m still about 10 years old or so and the popular music festival Jazz Fest is approaching back home in New Orleans. Contrary to it’s name, it isn’t just jazz musicians who perform there. I’m down stairs waiting for my dad to come pick me and my sister up for the weekend when I hear my mom on the phone say something that caught me off guard.

“Did you see the Jazz Fest lineup?” she asked her friend on the other end. “It’s really good! I’m excited to go see Sting.”

Record scratch. STING!? Like, Gene Simmons face-paint Sting!? The dude who beats up others dudes on TV for a living!? There’s no way my mom was excited to go see that guy. This must be a joke of some kind.

As I sat there wondering what a WWE Hall of Famer would be doing at Jazz Fest, my dad arrived. As he came inside, he spoke to my mom.

“Did you see the Jazz Fest lineup?” he asked. “I think I might go check out Sting.”

I’d have spat my drink out right then and there had I had one. STING!? Michael Pisani!? MY father!? Did I sleep until April 1st!? What was going on!?

This is when my sister came downstairs and I decided I had enough.

“Hey mom and dad,” she began. “Can I go see Sting at Jazz Fest?”

“NOW WAIT JUST A MINUTE!” I exclaimed. I may have been 10, but I was old enough to know that the Pisanis were not what you’d call a “Sting” family.

So, you’ve probably already gathered this, but let me tell it to you Straight from the Hart: The Sting my family was referring to was not one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. They were talking about that British singer from The Police. This was how I came to discover there were actually two Stings in the world. In my mind, however, there’s really only one Sting.

Speaking of wrestling, we’ve got the biggest wrestling tournament of the year thus far coming up this Saturday: The Battle of Waterloo. 32 teams are slated to participate at Young Arena this Friday and Saturday. Cedar Falls, Denver, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo East and West, Don Bosco, Union, Waverly-Shell Rock, those are just the Cedar Valley teams participating. Every year is a full event and this year shouldn’t be any different. I’ll be there and I hope you will be too.

That’s it for now. Thanks for letting me speak to you Straight from the Hart. I’ll talk to y’all next week when the Sting has worn off.

