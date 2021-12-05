Straight from the Hart: The worst mistake I almost made

In Fairbanks I had a column called Hart of the Matter. I already took away their sports reporter, so I don't want to take away any more from them. As such, I'll be naming my column Straight from the Hart instead.

In Fairbanks, each week I'd tell a (hopefully) quick story about myself and try to relate it to a relevant sports topic each week. Here, I'll hope to do the same. As such, let me tell you about the worst mistake I almost made, but didn't.

Last week was my first here in Iowa and as such, I made a few mistakes you probably noticed. I've learned that Waterloo West is the Wahawks, not the Warhawks, it's Jesup not Jessup, and it's East Marshall not East Marshal. I wanna thank the people who pointed that out to me, event he ones who were less than friendly about it.

None of those mistakes compare to the biggest mistake that I almost made, however.

The first story I wrote for the Courier was about how the Dan Gable Donnybrook wrestling tournament was going to be televised by Mediacom. Being new to Iowa, I filed it without thinking too much.

One of my colleagues, however, noticed an issue and shouted the 2021 equivalent of "STOP THE PRESS!" Apparently, I'd typed Ben Gable instead of Dan Gable and this needed to be corrected at once.

Being new to Iowa, I said, "Well, I'm glad y'all take accuracy so seriously. At my other jobs they might've just let that go. I have to ask, though, how bad would it have been if we'd printed that mistake?"

My colleague basically explained to me that if I enjoy my job and being alive, I should be very grateful that we didn't print the mistake.

So let me tell it you straight from the Hart: I'm new. I'm excited to learn about Iowa's athletic history and culture and I've enjoyed learning what I have already.

Just be aware that I'm still very much learning, and if I do make a mistake as unforgivable such as that in the future, don't kill me just yet.

With all of that being said, let's get to what I'm really here for. In Fairbanks I'd lay out the entire schedule for the week at this point, but there are a LOT more games here than there were there. Therefore, let's instead focus on the Game of the Week:

The Denver girls basketball team is already 5-0 on the season. The Dike-New Hartford girls are 3-0. The two squads will face each other on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at Denver.

It's a showdown of two of the top three teams in all of 2A girls basketball as DNH's Payton Petersen is averaging 18 points and five steals per game so far. Reese Johnson of Denver is averaging 14.2 points and 10 rebounds per game with Grace Hennessey (13 PPG) and Allison Bonnette (12.2) also averaging double-figures. There's no doubt that this is the match up to be excited for this week. I'll be there and I hope y'all will be too.

Anyway, that's all I've got for now. Thanks for letting me speak to you straight from the Hart. We'll talk next week when hopefully I'll have made fewer mistakes.

Well, at least almost made fewer mistakes.

