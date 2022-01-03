Straight from the Hart: Never take sides

Picking sides typically just ends up getting you in trouble.

Sure, some debates can be fun. Questions like, “Do you prefer ‘Speakerboxxx’ or ‘The Love Below?’” are harmless and encourage discussion about one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time (though any answer other than “The Love Below” is unacceptable, in my opinion).

Some debates can be a bit more challenging if you’re in the minority (the last season of “Game of Thrones” was NOT that bad and I WILL die on this hill). Still, such debates are relatively harmless.

Sometimes, however, the debate can get so old and tired that it’s not even fun anymore (I loved the Last Jedi, but NO, I will NOT talk about it).

Sometimes, though, you can get in serious trouble depending on which side you take.

I like New York. I like Seattle. But in the mid ‘90s, a guy could get shot for picking the East Coast over the West Coast or vice versa.

As a Saints fan, I admire Marshon Latimore AND Cesar Ruiz. If I were to say that I liked Latimore around Michigan fans, or if I said I liked Ruiz around Ohio State fans, and I’d be chased down the street with pitchforks and torches.

In the world of politics, I voted for — psh, I’m just kidding, I’m not going to get into that. You understand what I’m saying by now, though.

The point is, sometimes it’s OK to like two things that may seem contradictory. It’s OK to get along with folks who feel differently than you do. Most importantly, you don’t always have to take a side in everything in life.

With that in mind, let me talk to you Straight from the Hart: This week is the Waterloo East vs. Waterloo West basketball game. The girls game will get things started at East High Gymnasium with tip-off set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The boys game will follow roughly 25 minutes after the completion of the girls game.

As both an objective member of the media and someone who wants to best illustrate the point that I’m currently making, I’m not taking a side. I say, may the best team win regardless of whether it’s East or West. This isn’t the Battle of Sekigahara, it’s high school basketball for Pete’s sake! I hope that it’s a good game and that is that.

If any fans of either East or West are upset at me for saying this, I should tell you something. I’m a fan of the Saints, Pelicans, Mariners, Kraken, Fiorentina, and Tulane. Consider how those teams usually do and ask yourself, do you really want me to pick YOUR side? I didn’t think so.

So, that’s it for now. I’ll be at East vs. West on Tuesday and I hope to see y’all there. Thanks for letting me talk to you Straight from the Hart.

Oh, and “Star Wars” is better than “Star Trek” — just so y’all know. See ya next week!

