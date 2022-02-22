Straight from the Hart: Introducing the All-Courier Team

First of all, I’m sorry to be getting to this so late in the week. We didn’t have a paper Monday, had a lot of stuff backlogged from the weekend and a million other factors came into play.

Now that I’m here however, I’d like to introduce you to what is, as far as I know, the first and only All-Courier Team.

No, its not an All-Star wrestling team. No, its not an All-Star basketball team. No, its not-you know what, why don’t I just explain it to you.

I want to take the time to shout out the people who’ve been working very hard recently. They work hard all the time, but these past few weeks in particular, they really stepped up.

Let’s start with our newest and most youthful member, Ethan Petrik. Before you ask, no, he is not a student at your high school (though he has been mistaken for one multiple times his first two weeks). He is in his third week as a full-time Courier sports reporter. He’s the receiver of the crew: reliable, speedy, and always ready to talk smack if needed.

In less than three weeks, Ethan has managed to get up to date on our entire coverage area, establish himself in the community and cover high schools not just for the Courier, but also Mason City. He’s been to both UNI media days he could, covered UNI softball along with men and women’s basketball and just got finished live-Tweeting bowling with more in-depth attention to detail than I knew was possible.

Would you also believe that I found out Monday his girlfriend was in town all last week, and he STILL managed to get to a game every night Monday thru Saturday. If my girlfriend was that supportive....well, I’d just be happy to have a girlfriend at all to be honest.

Next up, Don Promnitz, the running back who is never afraid to do the leg work. Would you believe that he’s actually only part-time sports? He’s dedicated himself to covering the general events going on around the community AND covering a ton of sports. He does interviews, he does photos, just about the only thing he doesn’t do is windows.

Several weeks ago when I was sick out of my mind, it was Don who picked up the slack. When I was swamped in Mason City and Des Moines all last week, Don and Ethan both picked up the slack. When I’ve have to switch his assignments, hit him with information at the last minute or give him some other curve ball, he’s never complained. He and Ethan both simply bust their tails to get the job done no matter how far they have to drive or how many hours they have to clock in. It’s inspiring and I’m grateful for it.

The All-Courier Team wouldn’t be complete without Chris “The Man” Zoeller, our defense against boring, picture-less layouts. He’s a one-man show all on his own. The only full-time photographer on staff, if you see a photo in the Courier, it was probably taken by Chris. Much like Michelle Branch once sang, he’s everywhere to me.

Chris will be at a government meeting in the morning, cover a school event in the afternoon and then go shoot two basketball games at night. Last weekend he took photos for both the Courier and Mason City. 70+ wrestlers and he got nearly all of ‘em. In the 160 weight class, we had four wrestlers going at the same time. He got quality photos of all four.

This was after driving to Des Moines at 5 a.m. Friday and before leaving around midnight Saturday. You see why I call him “The Man?”

Special teams don’t always get the love they deserve, but make no mistake, they do deserve it. In our case, Douglas Miles, Jason Rubin and Jaxon Hansen are our special teams.

Douglas Miles lives in Cedar Rapids, yet he often will come all the way out to Waterloo, Jesup, Union and other locations just to get the story done. I’m writing this Tuesday evening, and when his night game got postponed, he volunteered to go even further in terrible conditions to make sure another game got covered. That’s the dedication he has to the job.

Jason makes himself available to photograph whatever game wherever we need him just about whenever we need him. He once emailed me late in the afternoon to ask if I needed his help that evening. It just so happened that I did. He was there, barely two hours of notice and he showed up to get the job done. That’s the pride he takes in his work.

You probably know the story of Jaxon Hansen by now. A Cedar Falls senior, he didn’t let a life changing injury stop him from being a part of the sports community. I see more journalistic talent in this 18-year old kid than I or many other writers I know possessed at his age. He’s never afraid to challenge himself with new assignments and is always willing to learn. He does that even with the physical limitations he now has. That’s the kind of work ethic he possesses.

Finally, there’s the QB: Me. I don’t really like making myself QB, but hey, that’s the gig.

I drove six days with a screaming cat in the backseat of a 4Runner to take this job. In a week, I was handed the keys to two sports sections across Northern Iowa. For the first five weeks, it was essentially just Chris and I here at the Courier, but we made it work while realizing that we’d have to make some sacrifices. That’s all while I was still commuting to Mason City one to three times a week.

Last week, I went to Mason City four times, and had to leave Forest City after 10 p.m. to get home after midnight. Thursday, I covered a game in the Mason City area, got home after 10 p.m., woke up at 5:30 a.m. and drove two hours to Des Moines to cover state wrestling. Took an hour to park, almost got jumped by a group of rich kids in the parking lot (long story), and got some sad news before heading to cover wrestling the next 12+ hours.

The next day I worked another 14+ hours to cover finals. I didn’t leave Des Moines until after midnight and got home around 3 a.m. to make sure my cat could eat. I had to wake up at 6 a.m. on Monday to help train Ethan on some things, cover bowling all day and basketball all night only to drive through the tundra on Tuesday to discover the game I was covering was postponed. I still did it all, because that’s what the job requires me to do.

Let me talk to you Straight from the Hart: We’re not perfect, no. We’ve made plenty of mistake, especially me. Sometimes people think we make mistakes when really we had no good options and had to make a choice that some people would be unhappy with. Sometimes, we have to make sacrifices that will upset some people. Sometimes we have to make decisions that won’t be popular.

And again, we admittedly sometimes just make mistakes.

With that being acknowledged, I just wanted to let you know that everyone involved with the Courier sports department is working tirelessly to give you the absolute best sports coverage we possibly can. We may fall short sometimes, but it’s never because we aren’t trying our damnedest.

I felt these folks deserved and earned a special shoutout because I’m proud of them. I’m proud of the work that they’ve done. I’m proud of the effort that they’ve put in. I’m proud to be on the same team as them. Heck, while it can be hard to feel this way sometimes, I’m proud of myself. I know there are many who won’t agree, but that too is part of the gig.

There’s plenty of playoff basketball this week, bowling will conclude Wednesday and we’ll have UNI basketball coverage this weekend as well. Every week, however, we’ll have a team of dedicated individuals ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work. I’m proud to be one of them as long as I have the others on my side.

Well, that’s it for now. Thanks for letting me talk to you straight from the Hart. More importantly, than you to the first ever All-Courier Team. Proud to be a part of it.

