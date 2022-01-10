Straight from the Hart: Embracing who and where you are

I'm going to be 100% honest with you. I'm writing this as the Saints are playing the Falcons with a trip to the playoffs on the line so if I seem distracted, it's because I am.

As regional sports editor, I split my time between Waterloo and Mason City. The 90 minute drive allows me plenty of time to think, reflect, and call my mom for 20 minutes before my cell reception starts to cut out. Last week, I stumbled onto a podcast from a comedian I admire greatly, Ron Funches.

The name of the podcast is Gettin' Better with Ron Funches. He starts each episode with positive affirmations for the listeners and reminds them that they're doing great. Whatever doubts they may have, whatever other people may be saying, things are okay and will continue to be okay. Funches reminds them that the only measure of success that matters is their own. This is something we all need to hear.

I'm going to tell you something, Straight from the Hart: I suffer from generalized anxiety. As such, small things seem amplified and big things seem like the end of the world to me. That's why it's important for me to remember the things Funches was talking about. It's important for everyone out there to remember that when things are tough or you're getting down on yourself, things will ultimately get better.

Embrace who and where you are in life. If you're genuinely unhappy, do something to change your situation. If you're genuinely happy, who cares what anyone else thinks? What you think about yourself is what matters the most, so embrace it.

Everything has led you to this point in life so continue going forth the way you have. It's worked pretty well for the two teams facing off against each other in our game of the week.

This Friday, Denver will host Aplington-Parkersburg in both girls and boys basketball. The girls game is an exciting matchup between the 11-1 Cyclones and 8-3 Falcons, most certainly.

It's the boys game that is the game of the week, however. Both Denver and AP are 3-0 in conference play. Denver is second in the North Iowa Cedar Central while AP is first. Denver is 9-3, AP is 9-1, The winner of this game puts themselves in position to likely win the conference. It's going to be a great one at 7:45 p.m. at the Cyclone Center and I hope you'll be there.

Well, that's it for now. Thanks for letting me talk to you Straight from the Hart. I'll be back next week when I hope the Saints are in the playoffs.

