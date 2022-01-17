Straight from the Hart: Don't give up, don't ever give up

On March 4, 1993, legendary basketball coach Jimmy Valvano gave his equally legendary speech at the ESPYs.

During the speech, delivered less than two months before he died of metastatic cancer, Valvano announced the founding of the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Valvano stated that the foundation's motto would be, "Don't give up, don't ever give up." Valvano is now remembered at the ESPYs every year with the Jimmy V Award.

Valvano's smile, positivity, advice to "think, laugh and cry every day" and his "don't give up" motto throughout the speech when he was dying of cancer have served as an inspiration for many in the nearly three decades since his death. The attitude that Valvano took while facing such a terrible challenge is one we should all strive for.

Cancer is a horrifically sad reality that will impact everyone at some point in their life. I lost my grandfather to cancer, my mom is a breast cancer survivor, I have several close friends who've lost parents to cancer and the fact is I'll know more people who will eventually have cancer at some point. It's a sad fact that isn't exclusive to me, as everyone reading this right now already knows.

Valvano faced that sad reality with courage and an unbeatable spirit. My mother fought and beat breast cancer a decade ago now with the strength I've always known her to have. It's people like them that show us what it truly means to never give up.

So let me talk to you Straight from the Hart: When faced with adversity, follow Valvano's advice to think, laugh and cry every day. When placed in a situation that's challenging, fight back with all of the strength my mother fought with. Most of all, however, in any situation in life, never forget Jimmy V's motto.

"Don't give up, don't ever give up."

That's mindset that Oliver Fettkether is taking on right now.

Fettkether, a junior at Dunkerton Community School, is currently battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. A member of the basketball and football team, he's undergoing chemotherapy at the moment.

To face that kind of adversity at such a young age is extraordinary. The fact that he's fighting cancer when he should be fighting off defenders on the hardwood, fighting battles on the Student Senate, or fighting off his classmates for a date to the junior prom is horribly unfair. It's unfair, but it is sadly reality.

I don't know Fettkether. I only just became aware of his existence a few days ago. I do know, however, that his peers are saying he's fighting the battle admirably. "Come Out To Support The Strongest" is what the posters around Dunkerton High read in reference to this Tuesday's home basketball game. That's when our Game of the Week will be played as it's "WEAR BLUE FOR OLLIE" night.

Dunkerton and Tripoli may not be the big schools that West and Cedar Falls are (those two face off on Friday). The conference repercussions of the game are not as significant as this Friday's game between Aplington-Parkersburg and Denver (rescheduled from last week due to the snow). The game isn't for a trophy like the Girls Wrestling State Championships in Coralville this Friday and Saturday are either (both days begin at 10 a.m.). While all of those events will be great and you should do your best to make it to them, Dunkerton-Tripoli is our Game of the Week because it's so much more than just a game.

The team will be selling "Ollie Strong" bracelets for $2 and offering meals in exchange for freewill donations. The girls game begins at 6:30 while the boys game will begin at 7:45. Those attending are encouraged to wear blue. Those reading this story are all encouraged to attend no matter what you wear and do what you can to help this kid think, laugh and cry (hopefully in a good way).

Well, that's it for now. Thanks for letting me talk to you Straight from the Hart. Hope to see you on Tuesday, sincerely.

