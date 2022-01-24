Straight from the Hart: Change of plans

Sometimes in life you have to alter your plans.

When I was 10, I really wanted to be president of the United States. Then I got older and realized that when you’re president, half of the country hates you no matter what, which didn’t sound too appealing. So instead, I went into journalism, a profession where EVERYONE hates you.

I’d planned on watching the Saints win the Super Bowl in the 2018 season. Then Bill Vinovich and his NFL officiating crew decided to change that plan with the NOLA No Call. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, no, I will not explain it to you (I’m still bitter).

Today (Monday), I’d planned on watching the season premier of Snowpiercer (991 cars long). Then I saw we had multiple basketball games going on this evening and knew that I’d have to stream it on Tuesday instead.

That takes me to this week and what I’d planned to talk about in my column: Sanctioning girls wrestling.

I went to the girls wrestling state tournament this past weekend and it was a wonderful event to behold. The girls were skilled, competitive, well coached and they left it all out on the mat. In watching Friday and the early portion of Saturday, witnessing the amount of girls there were (695) and fans in attendance, I had to ask:

“WHY AREN’T THEY SANCTIONING THIS!?!?!”

I gathered quotes. I did some internet searching. I ate Chipotle for the first time in a year. I was ready to write a positive, feel good column on why it was time to finally sanction girls wrestling.

Then, they sanctioned girls wrestling....Saturday night...while the tournament was going on....yeah.

So let me talk to you Straight from the Hart: I didn’t have a backup plan. With the sanctioning of girls wrestling, I didn’t know what else to do. What was I supposed to talk to you about Straight from the Hart this week? I mean, I went back to the gym last week, finally saw the movie Looper and the Bengals won (I’m a Bengals fan for the playoffs), but I can’t fill 16 inches of space with any of that!

Such is the way of progress, girls wrestling is finally sanctioned and a huge step forward is taken in the advancement of women, but as a result, I have to find something else to fill my column with. Life is hard (before anyone sends me a nasty email, yes, I am joking).

With that being said, I’ve now filled 13 inches and can get to the game of the week: East vs. West, West edition. The boys and girls basketball teams will face off for the second time this season on Friday at Waterloo West. The girls game will begin at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow. It’s the biggest rivalry in town so don’t miss it.

Well that’s it. Thanks for letting me talk to you Straight from the...well, thanks for letting me talk to you long enough to fill 16 inches. I greatly appreciate it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0