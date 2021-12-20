Straight from the Hart: Ch-Ch-Changes

So, I probably should’ve explained how this whole column thing went at my last job.

Typically, I get on here, tell a dumb story that I think is funny, a few people like it, far more people get mad, and life goes on. Well, it seemed the “a few people liked it” part didn’t happen last week.

That’s fine! Sometimes I’m not funny. Ah, heck, who am I kidding? A LOT of times I’m not funny. But I did want you to know that Straight from the Hart is honestly intended to be funny most of the time.

It didn’t seem like people picked up on that last week.

“THE WCW IS FAKE AND YOU’RE INSULTING WRESTLING BY TALKING ABOUT IT!” read one email. “WHY ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT STING WHEN THERE’S REAL WRESTLING GOING ON!?” I was asked on the other end of a voicemail. “WOULD YOU LIKE MAC AND CHEESE AS A SIDE!?” yelled the woman taking my order at Popeyes as I prepared to eat my feelings.

So, I thought I’d let you know that yes, I do know WCW is fake. So is Die Hard. A lot of great things in life are fake. Still, I wanted you to know that I heard you about this and many other things.

Anyway, that’s not important right now. What’s important now is that I talk to you Straight from the Hart:

I know I’m new here. For a very long time, things were done a very specific way and it was a way that y’all liked. Now, in comes this new guy and not everything is exactly the same anymore. It’s like when SNL got rid of Norm McDonald and replaced him with Colin Quinn like we wouldn’t notice (something Colin Quinn and I have in common? Not that funny). All of that being said, I wanted y’all to know everything is going to be fine. Let me tell you a few things.

Since I got here, there were many complaints about how we no longer had a “Sports on TV” section and you wanted that back. I got that back for you...well, actually Amy Hughes over in corporate got that back for you, but I asked her to get that back for you!

A lot of people have reached out about “Preps to Watch.” I promise, that will be continuing. I wasn’t aware we had it when I first got here, and then I had to figure out a way to continue it that still made sense with the way things are now.

Now, there WILL be a name change, BUT DON’T PANIC! It won’t be anything too drastic, just something a little more catchy, like Washington Football Team.

Area sports roundup, All-Metro Team, all of that will continue. We’ll get Hawkeye and Cyclone coverage in the paper as often as it is available. We’ll continue to operate with prep sports coverage as our primary focus, BUT DON’T WORRY!! We will STILL have UNI coverage as often as we can and we’ll get the Blackhawks involved here too.

Now, as much as this may pain you to hear, Straight from the Hart will remain. I don’t care if you hate it; it’s fun for me and the New Orleans Saints, Pelicans, and Tulane Green Wave have already robbed me of all the other joy I once held in my life. Just let me have this one thing.

Again, I’m new. So sometimes I may get some things wrong. There will also be times I’ll do things right and people still won’t like it. My hope is that you’ll be patient with me and with time we can continue to see what works, what doesn’t, and do what we can to make the Courier sports page as great as it possibly can be.

So, anyway, that should be all for now. Thanks for letting me talk to you Straight from the Hart once again. I’ll talk to y’all next week when WCW and Die Hard are still fake and still awesome, no matter what any of y’all say.

