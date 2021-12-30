Straight from Hart: A fond farewell to 2021

I know, I know, tomorrow is the last day of 2021, but we aren’t running a paper then or Saturday, so when else am I going to get to say “farewell to 2021?” Monday? What kind of second-rate sports journalist runs a column on a Monday?

Don’t answer that.

So here we are at the end of the year. I began this year in Northeast Colorado, spent the majority of it in interior Alaska, and now end it in Iowa. They say traveling helps people grow wiser so I guess you can call me the Dalai Lama of the Midwest at this point.

One piece of wisdom I’ve come across and always try to keep in the forefront of my mind is that there’s always something to be grateful for and appreciative of. I think after the last two years we’ve had, we could stand to take the time and be appreciative for all that we have.

I know this year has been a challenging one in many aspects. The Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the destruction in Kabul, various natural disasters across the globe and the always challenging loss of those we looked up to and admired. When considering all of those aspects of 2021, it would be easy to look back on the year and feel sadness or defeat.

I say, fret not. For all the bad this year threw at us, there were plenty of positives too.

This year saw the unveiling of multiple COVID vaccines which will ultimately help lead us out of this pandemic. As a result of such vaccines and the courage of healthcare workers around the world, we’ve been able to reclaim a sense of normalcy once again.

The 2020 Olympics were forced to be pushed back to 2021 and as a result we got to witness great feats of athletic achievement. We saw fans return to the stands of the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and virtually all other athletic associations. Businesses reopened and we rushed back to show them our appreciation.

In 2021, for all of the division, we also saw so many examples of people working to bring the world together as one through disaster relief efforts. We saw people have the strength to show who they really are and be themselves from the likes of Simone Biles, Carl Nassib and others. We witnessed wonderful accomplishments from the most unlikely of sources such as Zaila Avant-garde. Anyone who tells you they saw no reason to celebrate this year clearly wasn’t looking very hard.

There will always be reason to despair and feel sad. Just this week we lost the legendary John Madden, without whom I may not have ever become a sports journalist which would’ve led to many of you would feeling much happier. For all of the reason to be distraught, however, there will always be a reason to smile. No matter how large the darkness grows, there will always be a door to the light (I stole that from Kingdom Hearts, but y’all don’t know that).

So, as we say goodbye until next year, I say to you Straight from the Hart, find something to be thankful for this New Year. As the clock strikes 12 Friday night, think of something to make you smile and take it with you into 2022. And if you think there’s nothing to smile about, I implore you to think again.

Happy New Year y’all.

