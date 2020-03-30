Sports briefs

College athletics
The NCAA will permit spring sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility.
The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give college athletes who compete in spring sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse a way to get back the season they lost, but did not guarantee financial aid.
Winter sports were not included in the decision. Council members declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed.
How much scholarship money will be made available to each athlete will be determined by the athlete’s school. The amount could range from nothing to as much the athlete received the year before.
Roster limits will be adjusted to fit returning athletes along with incoming freshman.
Golf
The Waterloo Women’s Golf Association has rescheduled its annual spring opening breakfast at Irv Warren Golf Course clubhouse for May 7th at 8:30 a.m. This event is contingent on the relaxing of current restrictions in place for COVID-19. The agenda includes breakfast, the preseason meeting and open play if the weather permits.
The WWGA is open to interested female golfers of all ages. Weekly play is scheduled to begin April 16th and runs through the end of September. The weekly play rotates among Waterloo’s three public golf courses. Each week consists of different golf games and weekly prizes are awarded.
Contact Carol Eichelberger (319) 504-0286 for more information on 9-hole play. Call Mary Kroeger (319) 232-5098 for 18-hole play information.
