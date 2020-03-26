Sports briefs

Basketball
- Incoming University of Northern Iowa basketball player Bowen Born has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Iowa boys' basketball player of the year.
The 5-foot-11 senior guard led Norwalk to a 22-3 record and the Class 3A state championship this past season. Born averaged 37.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals through 25 games.
- Top NBA executives are having their base salaries reduced by 20% for the foreseeable future, a person with knowledge of the details said Thursday.
The reductions affect the roughly 100 highest-earning executives, as the NBA joins the NHL and NASCAR in cutting salaries while competitions are on hold because of the coronavirus.
The cuts are effective immediately and affect NBA employees both inside the league headquarters in New York, and in global offices, the person told The Associated Press.
- The WNBA draft will be a virtual event this year.
The league announced Thursday that its draft will still be held April 17 as originally scheduled, but without players, fans or media in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The WNBA draft is a time to celebrate the exceptional athletes whose hard work and dreams are realized with their selections in the draft,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “Safeguarding the health and well-being of our prospects, players, employees, and everyone connected to our game as well as the general public is paramount."
Hockey
- Forward Tom Novak has agreed to a two-year NHL contract with the Nashville Predators, five years after skating for the Waterloo Black Hawks.
Novak was originally drafted by Nashville following his lone season in Waterloo. He was a third round pick by the Predators in the 2015 NHL Draft.
Leading up to that selection, Novak accumulated 48 points (14 goals, 34 assists) in 46 Black Hawks games. He was Waterloo’s second-leading scorer and top assist producer, despite being sidelined for nearly a quarter of the season either by injury or while playing with the U.S. Junior Select Team.
From Waterloo, Novak played four seasons for the University of Minnesota.
