POINT SPREAD BETS
The spread is a simple set of numbers used by bookmakers to attract wagers on both sides of the event. Basically, the point spread is the eventual difference in terms of points that a team will win or lose by, depending on if they’re the favorite or the underdog.
For example, an NFL point spread could look like this on the sports book board:
Minnesota -3 Detroit
In this example, the first team is the away team, the second the home team. The minus symbol and the number three indicate the oddsmakers have picked the Vikings to beat the Lions by at least three points.
A bet on Minnesota will only pay out if the Vikings win by more than three points. A bet on the underdog Lions will pay out if Minnesota wins by 1, 2 or 3 points, or if Detroit wins outright.
MONEY LINE BETS
Wagering on the money line is the most simple bet with the bettor attempting to pick the winner, regardless of the score.
Here is what a money line bet would look like on the board at a sports book:
Minnesota -200 Detroit +220
By looking at those two lines, the bettor learns that the home team is on the bottom and he or she knows, according to the bookmaker, that the team with minus sign next to its name is the favorite.
The numbers indicate two things, depending on whether the team is the favorite or an underdog. In the case of the favorite, the number next to the team tells bettors how much they’d have to wager in order to win $100. In the example above, a $100 bet on Detroit, would result in a win of $220 if the Lions were to win.
UNDER/OVER
Under/over bets are some of the simplest odds bettors will find. A game total is simply the combined point total between two teams in a game. The oddsmaker establishes a number, and the bettors wager whether they think the actual total will be over or under that amount.
Here’s what an under/over bet would look on the sports book board:
Minnesota vs. Detroit
Over 37.5
Under 37.5
The number (37.5) is always going to be the same and represents the set game total. In this case, oddsmakers are saying the two teams will combine to score more than 37.5 points or less that 37.5 points.
That means if the final score ended up being Minnesota 21, Detroit 17, the total combined score would be 38 and a bettor would win any ‘over’ bet. If it was a 10-7 game and the bettor took the under, that would also be a winner.
PARLAY BETS
A parlay is a combination of more than one bet into a single wager. Parlays are considered exotic because they come with an increased amount of risk compared to standard point spread, money line or under/over bets.
Bettors can place parlays on between two and 12 games. The more teams involved in a parlay, the larger potential payday. Parlays pay out only if every wager that makes up the combo wins. A single loss and the whole bet is lost.
