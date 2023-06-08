Prep
METRO
Dubuque Hempstead 10-9, Cedar Falls 0-0
Columbus Catholic 12, Grundy Center 0
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4, West 3
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Wahlert 11, Iowa City West 0
Dubuque Senior 8, Iowa City High 0
Linn-Mar 6-4, Iowa City Liberty 3-2
Cedar Rapids Prairie 11-11, Cedar Rapids Washington 1-1
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1
IOWA ALLIANCE
Des Moines Lincoln 4-0, Ottumwa 3-8
Des Moines Hoover 12, Moravia 6
AREA
Janesville 5, BCLUW 2
Baxter 17, Dunkerton 5
MFL Mar Mac 4-6, West Central 1-5
Don Bosco 11, North Tama 0
South Winneshiek 14-2, North Fayette Valley 6-9
New Hampton 24, Nashua-Plainfield 7
Osage 12, Rockford 0
Saint Ansgar 14, Northwood-Kensett 0
Riceville 14, Colo-Nesco 2
East Marshall 12, Denver 0
Dike-New Hartford 6, South Hardin 1
Clarksville 4, Collins-Maxwell 1
North Butler 8, West Fork 3