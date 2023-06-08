Columbus Catholic exploded for eight runs in the third and won the game in four innings, 12-0, over Grundy Center Wednesday in North Iowa Cedar League action.

Kamryn Regenold and Avery Hogan each collected two hits and scored twice for the Sailors (13-3).

Sawyer Schaefer and Claire Schafer also each scored twice, while Myka Bromley had a two-run double.

Haile Frost struck out six and allowed just one hit in her four innings of work inside the circle.

Kyndra Dieken collected Grundy Center’s only hit.

Hempstead 10-9, Cedar Falls 0-0: The Mustangs used a five-run third to build a huge lead in its win over the Tigers.

For Cedar Falls, Lauren Ferguson collected a pair of hits.

In the second game, it was only 4-0 before Hempstead scored five times in the top of the seventh to break the game open.

Gabrielle Townsend, Sophie Stanic, Sydney Barnett and Olivia Strelow all collected hits for the Tigers.

Dike-New Hartford 6, South Hardin 1: Maddie Buskhol homered and drove in two runs as part of a 2-for-4 night for the Wolverines in victory.

Payton Nolan Hanna Steffen and Faith Gray also had two hits for DNH, while Shelby Ohrt, Buskhol and Steffen all scored twice.

Madisen Theel allowed just three hits and one earned run in receiving the win.

Janesville 5, BCLUW 2: Hayden Pugh drove in a pair of runs as the Wildcats topped the Comets.

Zoey Barnes added a 2-for-4 game, and Dani Hughes, Barnes, Carlie Rupe and Keke Smith (2) all scored for Janesville.

Barnes also recorded 11 strike outs while allowing just one earned run in a complete game victory.