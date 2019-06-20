WAVERLY — There are a number of words James Price can use to describe his 14U Iowa Rush North girls’ soccer team.
Silly usually hits the top of the list. Aggressive, athletic and fast aren’t far behind.
Those are some of the attributes that have carried the Waverly-based team farther than any Northeast Iowa soccer club in 20 years.
Two weeks ago, the Rush North squad won the Iowa Cup in the Quad Cities with a 2-1 overtime win over the defending champion West Des Moines Soccer Club in a game it trailed 1-0 at halftime.
That gave Rush North the first Iowa Cup title in more than two decades for an area girls’ team.
“We were second-best for the first half and by quite a long way,” said Price, the former University of Northern Iowa women’s coach who is now the head coach at Upper Iowa. “I was thinking maybe we had gone one game too far and had met our match.
“But they came in at the half, and they were quiet, were upset and were annoyed with how they played. I didn’t really say much to them other than if you change and play the way you can, we can win.”
Price said the second half of the championship game was a thing of beauty with Rush North girls all over the field barely allowing the West Des Moines team to touch the ball. They scored early to tie and early in overtime to win the big prize.
Friday in Saginaw, Mich., the Iowa Rush North opens a United States Youth Soccer Regional against a team from Saginaw and will play a team from Madison, Wis., Saturday and a team from St. Louis Sunday in an attempt to advance out of pool play and into a four-team bracket with a chance to advance to the national tournament in Kansas City on July 22.
“I don’t remember exactly what his words were,” Rush player Anna Curtis of Denver said. “But they inspired us. He always knows how to challenge us in a motivating way.”
The 17-member team is comprised of players mostly from the Cedar Valley with the communities of Cedar Falls, Denver, Waterloo, Waverly, Sumner, Dike and three girls from Pella.
“It’s kind of been a whirlwind since we won the Iowa Cup,” Price said. “It is definitely rare for a team from our area to win the Iowa Cup. Soccer is still growing here compared to Des Moines and Cedar Rapids.”
What separated this squad from the rest of the state is its speed. Price said he has five athletes who are champion sprinters, and unlike many groups of 13- and 14-year-old players, the Rush North girls are not afraid to be aggressive.
“They just keep coming at you,” Price said. “Not many teams from Iowa advanced past the regional stage. But this group, you just don’t know. I don’t think teams are quite ready to play us. So we stay positive, we keep playing fast and aggressive and hopefully we keep surprising teams.”
Holmes Middle School eighth-grader-to-be Ella Ubben said the team understands the challenge in front of it.
“Teams we are going to be playing are the best of the best, and just to know we are among the best of the best is a big deal for us,” Ubben said. “We are really excited and pumped. It is what we have worked for all season, and the fact we are here is unbelievable.”
In preparation for the regional, the team looked loose and free in practices. But when 1 p.m. rolls around Friday and the Iowa Rush North takes the field, the mindset will be different.
“We’re probably too silly,” Hoover Middle School eighth-grader-to-be Karis Burch said. “But we like to work hard. We know when it is time to be competitive, time to get serious. And we know we are going to face some really tough teams.”
Members of the team are Gabriella Baumhover, Olivia Blake, Burch, Natalie Burman, Curtis, Grace Hennessy, Camille Landphair, Kylie Morrey, Lindsey Overmann, ALanna Pennington, Anna Stromberg, Joslyn Terpstra, Ubben, Haley Van Houweling, Sophia Waver and Adalyn Westendorf.
