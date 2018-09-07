US soccer eyes culture change, with new coach by year's end

Earnie Stewart smiles in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. The next U.S. soccer coach will be announced by the end of the year, possibly ahead of November exhibitions against England and Italy, and will have to move to Chicago and work out the federation’s office. Former American midfielder Earnie Stewart, who is heading the search in his new role as men’s national team general manager, said Thursday he has six or seven candidates in mind for the job and denied speculation that Columbus Crew coach Gregg Berhalter is the favorite. (AP Photo/Ron Blum)