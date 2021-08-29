UNI women's soccer team falls in OT

CEDAR FALLS – The Northern Iowa women's soccer team grabbed an early lead before eventually falling to Western Illinois 4-3 in overtime Sunday afternoon at the UNI Soccer Field.

The Leathernecks earned the victory when Jenna Lundgren connected for a goal six minutes into overtime.

It took just over 10 minutes for the first goal to be scored. That occurred when Western Illinois midfielder Kayla Tuner scored on an assist by forward Jenna Lundren. The Panthers tied the match seven minutes later with a goal from Johnnie Hill. The tie was broken in the 34th minute of the first half by Northern Iowa with an unassisted goal from Ashley Harrington.

The Leathernecks rallied to tie the game in the second half as defender Bridget Schuler had an empty net chance after goalkeeper Brittney Bentheimer went for a save.

Western Illinois was able to take its second lead with a goal from forward Amy Andrews on an assist by Bridget Schuler.

But the Panthers weren't going down without a fight as Lauren Heinsch scored late in regulation to tie the game 3-3 to send it into overtime.