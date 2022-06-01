TigerHawks fall in first round opener to Assumption

DES MOINES — Eventually, Assumption's pressure was too much.

North Fayette Valley conceded two second half goals to fall 2-1 to the Knights in a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park.

"They came out very strong," North Fayette Valley head coach Ignacio Fuentes said. "They have very tall, fast seniors and it seems like we didn't have enough legs in the second half.

The Knights, who entered the tournament as the top-ranked but sixth-seeded team, controlled most of the first half, but couldn't solve the North Fayette Valley back line.

The TigerHawks, who were ranked second but seeded third, took advantage of a lapse in defensive coverage to grab the lead, as Tayler Luzum found freshman Brody Schupbach for the goal in the 23rd minute.

"I think in the first half, they weren't expecting us to be this good of a team," Fuentes said. "So when we struck first, it took them a long time to recoup."

Assumption answered in the second half.

Owen Ekstrom buried a cross from Billy Moore in the 52nd minute, then Charlie Leinart pounced on a rebound in the 64th minute to give Assumption (14-5) the lead.

The TigerHawks (16-2) pressed the final 15 minutes but couldn't find the back of the net against the Assumption defense.

"My boys got out, thinking they just needed to defend and that's not how we play but they have a great team, kudos for Assumption, playing well," Fuentes said. "They finally found the net and we had those 10 minutes of disorganization and they got the second goal, and here we are."

It's the second straight season the TigerHawks have seen their season end in the first round of the state tournament, but there's plenty to build on as the fledgling program, just in its third varsity season, graduates just four seniors.

"It was an incredible season," Fuentes said. "I have huge hopes for our very young program."

