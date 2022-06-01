 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS 1A BOYS STATE SOCCER

TigerHawks fall in first round opener to Assumption

DES MOINES — Eventually, Assumption's pressure was too much.

North Fayette Valley conceded two second half goals to fall 2-1 to the Knights in a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park.

053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc014.JPG

North Fayette Valley's Brody Schupbach (13) is lifted up by Israel Hernandez after scoring a goal against Assumption during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.

"They came out very strong," North Fayette Valley head coach Ignacio Fuentes said. "They have very tall, fast seniors and it seems like we didn't have enough legs in the second half. 

The Knights, who entered the tournament as the top-ranked but sixth-seeded team, controlled most of the first half, but couldn't solve the North Fayette Valley back line.

The TigerHawks, who were ranked second but seeded third, took advantage of a lapse in defensive coverage to grab the lead, as Tayler Luzum found freshman Brody Schupbach for the goal in the 23rd minute.

"I think in the first half, they weren't expecting us to be this good of a team," Fuentes said. "So when we struck first, it took them a long time to recoup."

People are also reading…

Assumption answered in the second half.

053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc018.JPG

North Fayette Valley's Kaleb White slides to kick the ball out from Assumption's Gus Stevens during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.

Owen Ekstrom buried a cross from Billy Moore in the 52nd minute, then Charlie Leinart pounced on a rebound in the 64th minute to give Assumption (14-5) the lead.

The TigerHawks (16-2) pressed the final 15 minutes but couldn't find the back of the net against the Assumption defense.

"My boys got out, thinking they just needed to defend and that's not how we play but they have a great team, kudos for Assumption, playing well," Fuentes said. "They finally found the net and we had those 10 minutes of disorganization and they got the second goal, and here we are."

053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc022.JPG

Assumption's Billy Moore tugs on the jersey of North Fayette Valley's Andre Fuentes during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.

It's the second straight season the TigerHawks have seen their season end in the first round of the state tournament, but there's plenty to build on as the fledgling program, just in its third varsity season, graduates just four seniors.

"It was an incredible season," Fuentes said. "I have huge hopes for our very young program."

Boys state soccer: North Fayette Valley Photo Gallery

North Fayette Valley dropped a 2-1 decision to Davenport Assumption Wednesday in a Class 1A first-round state soccer game at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines

