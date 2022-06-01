TigerHawks fall in first round opener to Assumption

BOBBY METCALF
DES MOINES — Eventually, Assumption's pressure was too much. North Fayette Valley conceded two second half goals to fall 2-1 to the Knights in a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park.
North Fayette Valley's Brody Schupbach (13) is lifted up by Israel Hernandez after scoring a goal against Assumption during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
"They came out very strong," North Fayette Valley head coach Ignacio Fuentes said. "They have very tall, fast seniors and it seems like we didn't have enough legs in the second half. The Knights, who entered the tournament as the top-ranked but sixth-seeded team, controlled most of the first half, but couldn't solve the North Fayette Valley back line. The TigerHawks, who were ranked second but seeded third, took advantage of a lapse in defensive coverage to grab the lead, as Tayler Luzum found freshman Brody Schupbach for the goal in the 23rd minute.
"I think in the first half, they weren't expecting us to be this good of a team," Fuentes said. "So when we struck first, it took them a long time to recoup." Assumption answered in the second half.
North Fayette Valley's Kaleb White slides to kick the ball out from Assumption's Gus Stevens during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
Owen Ekstrom buried a cross from Billy Moore in the 52nd minute, then Charlie Leinart pounced on a rebound in the 64th minute to give Assumption (14-5) the lead. The TigerHawks (16-2) pressed the final 15 minutes but couldn't find the back of the net against the Assumption defense. "My boys got out, thinking they just needed to defend and that's not how we play but they have a great team, kudos for Assumption, playing well," Fuentes said. "They finally found the net and we had those 10 minutes of disorganization and they got the second goal, and here we are."
Assumption's Billy Moore tugs on the jersey of North Fayette Valley's Andre Fuentes during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
It's the second straight season the TigerHawks have seen their season end in the first round of the state tournament, but there's plenty to build on as the fledgling program, just in its third varsity season, graduates just four seniors. "It was an incredible season," Fuentes said. "I have huge hopes for our very young program."
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc015.JPG
North Fayette Valley's Tayler Luzum and Assumption's Charlie Leinart battle for the ball during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc032.JPG
North Fayette Valley's Israel Hernandez holds the state quarterfinalist trophy after a 2-1 loss to Assumption in a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc018.JPG
North Fayette Valley's Kaleb White slides to kick the ball out from Assumption's Gus Stevens during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc005.JPG
Assumption's Luke Klostermann shields the ball from North Fayette Valley's Kaleb White during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc021.JPG
Assumption's Samuel McCarty and North Fayette Valley's Raul Solis battle for the ball during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc004.JPG
North Fayette Valley's Andre Fuentes kicks the ball past a sliding Billy Moore of Assumption during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc016.JPG
Assumption's Gus Stevens heads the ball against North Fayette Valley during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc007.JPG
Assumption's Luke Klostermann leaps up to head the ball against North Fayette Valley during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc026.JPG
Assumption's Charlie Leinart (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against North Fayette Valley during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc020.JPG
Owen Ekstrom (5) celebrates after scoring against North Fayette Valley during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc024.JPG
Assumption's Charlie Leinart (11) scores against North Fayette Valley during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc017.JPG
North Fayette Valley's Andre Fuentes and Assumption's Charlie Leinart battle for the ball during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc022.JPG
Assumption's Billy Moore tugs on the jersey of North Fayette Valley's Andre Fuentes during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc027.JPG
North Fayette Valley's Kyler White heads the ball in front of Assumption's Billy Moore during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc010.JPG
Assumption's Gus Stevens brings the ball past North Fayette Valley's Kaleb White during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc001.JPG
North Fayette Valley's Raul Solis has the ball in front of Assumption's Billy Moore during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc009.JPG
Assumption's Billy Moore heads the ball in front of North Fayette Valley's Andre Fuentes during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc031.JPG
North Fayette Valley's Andre Fuentes hugs Tayler Luzum (10) after a 2-1 loss to Assumption in a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc028.JPG
Assumption's Luke Klostermann kicks the ball away against North Fayette Valley during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc003.JPG
Assumption's Owen Ekstrom battles for the ball with North Fayette Valley's Micah Zurbriggen during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc025.JPG
Assumption's Charlie Leinart (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against North Fayette Valley during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc029.JPG
North Fayette Valley's Andre Fuentes fights through Assumption's Charlie Leinart (11) and Evan Boldt during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc008.JPG
North Fayette Valley's Tayler Luzum races Assumption's Billy Moore to the ball during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc013.JPG
North Fayette Valley teammates come over to congratulate Brody Schupbach (13) on his goal against Assumption during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc006.JPG
Assumption's Alex Milton grabs the ball against North Fayette Valley during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc014.JPG
North Fayette Valley's Brody Schupbach (13) is lifted up by Israel Hernandez after scoring a goal against Assumption during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc023.JPG
North Fayette Valley's Raul Solis is tripped up by North Fayette Valley's Owen Ekstrom during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc019.JPG
Assumption teammates celebrate with Owen Ekstrom (5) after his goal against North Fayette Valley during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc002.JPG
North Fayette Valley's Raul Solis heads the ball in front of Assumption's Evan Boldt during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
053122-qc-spt-danfv bsoc030.JPG
Assumption celebrates a 2-1 win over North Fayette Valley in a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
