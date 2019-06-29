RENNES, France (AP) — With Germany out of the way, Sweden believes it could win it all.
Stina Blackstenius scored the go-ahead goal just minutes into the second half and Sweden surprised Germany with a 2-1 quarterfinal victory Saturday night at the Women’s World Cup.
It was Sweden’s first victory over Germany in a major tournament in 24 years, and it sent the ninth-ranked Swedes into the semifinals against the Netherlands.
“We’re going to go for it,” Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said.
The second-ranked Germans, who won back-to-back World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007, were the presumptive favorites on their side of the bracket. Instead, they’ll head home.
Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said her team seemed to lose focus.
“We knew it was going to be difficult,” she said. “We shall not let this bring us down. We have to make sure this process goes on despite the defeat, to keep on growing, to gain strength and channel this negative experience into something positive and to learn our lessons from it.”
NETHERLANDS 2, ITALY 0: The Oranje procession will roll into a Women’s World Cup semifinal for the first time.
You have free articles remaining.
The parade of fans, covered head to toe in orange, the brass band — and, of course, the free kick specialists on the field.
In the sweltering afternoon heat of northeast France, the Netherlands relied on a pair of headers off free kicks by Sherida Spitse to beat Italy 2-0 in a quarterfinal game Saturday.
Vivianne Miedema scored off Spitse’s delivery from the left side in the 70th minute to claim her 61st goal in 80 appearances for the Netherlands.
“In the end, people expect me to score goals,” Miedema said. “That header, I had a good feeling.”
So did Stefanie van der Gragt 10 minutes later, powering in a towering header when Spitse swung in a free kick from the right.
“I had the strength to get the ball in the right place,” Spitse said. “Our football, we could also play a little bit more and could score goals but it’s nice to score from set pieces as well.”
Six of the last eight goals have come from set pieces at this World Cup, only the second time the Dutch women have appeared in the tournament. Four years ago, they only made it to the round of 16 but laid the foundations to win the European Championship in 2017.
